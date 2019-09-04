Elevator Talk: Corina’s Takes a Fresh Approach to Switchel

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Corina Belle-Isle is the founder and president of Corina’s Drinking Vinegars, a company that has updated the traditional switchel recipe for the modern beverage consumer. The brand’s “Switchy” pairs the functional benefits of apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger and lime juice, with the satisfying mouth feel of a bubbly soda. Distributed throughout New England, Corina’s launched RTD bottles in January of 2019 after finding success with its keg business. Now they are looking to bring an industry expert on board as an advisor, to help take the company to the next level.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>