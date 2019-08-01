Elevator Talk: Joy Tea is Set to Launch CBD Beverages Focused on Simplicity

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Jeff Chu is the co-founder and CEO of Joy Tea, a brand focused on delivering simple and transparent CBD teas to millennial and older Gen Z consumers. Using clean ingredients and emotion-based branding, the company aims to inspire a feeling, not just deliver a great product. Joy Tea is open to working with an investor that can help amplify its strategy of utilizing influencer marketing, partnerships and affiliations to drive awareness and connection.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>