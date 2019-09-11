Elevator Talk: Kafina Brings Adaptogenic Herbs to the Energy Shot Category

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Heather Beach is the co-founder of Kafina Energy, a company with a mission to fuel, restore and awaken people to the healing power of plants. The brand’s 1 oz energy elixirs are made with organic adaptogenic herbs and are low in caffeine. Kafina aims to serve wellness minded consumers who are looking to get functionality out of their beverages and the most out of their day. With experience in CPG and an investor on the board, the company is now seeking distribution partners who can help them scale.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>