Elevator Talk: Marin Kombucha Focuses on the Craft of Brewing

Marin Kombucha offers a line of oak aged kombuchas that are craft brewed in small batches. CEO & Brewmaster Brian Igersheim is focused on delivering high quality kombucha that highlights the special qualities of the tea leaves. The company differentiates in the category through precision, ensuring the steeping and fermentation processes are temperature controlled and developing the proper flavor profiles.

