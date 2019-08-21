Elevator Talk: Pillars Offers Drinkable Greek Yogurt With No Sugar Added

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eric Bonin is the founder and CEO of Pillars Yogurt, a company focused on delivering all-natural and low sugar greek yogurt options in a convenient drinkable format. The products contain both prebiotics and probiotics, a differentiator in the yogurt set. Pillars’ consumer base spans in age range from active lifestyle millennials to healthy parents and the elderly community. The fast growing brand has found success on the East Coast with plans to launch nationwide, as well as expand to offer plant-based options. Bonin is open to working with a partner and investor that can provide the financial backing and guidance to scale.

