Elevator Talk: YAYAYA Wants to Elevate Consumers’ Mood and Energy with Yaupon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Rachael Young is the founder and CEO of YAYAYA, a beverage company focused on crafting feel-good functional energy drinks made with yaupon and infused with herbs. Described as a tea-like plant, Yaupon is high in caffeine and theobromine, a nootropic identified as a mood booster. Launched in Texas this year, the brand is targeting consumers that are looking for healthy ways to increase their energy and well-being. Young is open to working with a strategic partner that believes in their social wellness mission and can help increase distribution.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>