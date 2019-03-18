Expo West 2019 Gallery: Coffee + Tea

It’s safe to say that, regardless of whether you actually drink the stuff or not, you can’t make it through the annual Natural Product Expo West trade show without a little coffee. Whether through highlighting bold single origin flavor profiles, pairing cold brew with plant-based milks or somewhere in between the two, RTD coffee brands showed off a range of innovations at this year’s show. Similarly, companies working in tea also presented new products aimed at capturing different audiences and use occasions both at home and on-the-go.
In this slideshow gallery, we highlight some of the notable new coffee and tea products from Expo West 2019, including new shelf-stable cold brew lines from Chameleon and High Brew, a nitrogen-infused Thai iced tea with oat milk, and Hiball’s return to the cold brew category.
La Colombe Shandy
The newest variety in La Colombe’s shandy series is cherry. The new flavor, which contains 70 calories per 9 oz. can, will launch at Whole Foods in April.
Hiball
Natural energy drink maker Hiball shared a revamped version of its shelf-stable organic cold brew line in 11 oz. slim cans. The line is launching in black, mocha and vanilla SKUs.
Chameleon Cold-Brew
Chameleon shared several new additions to its family of RTD organic coffee products, including new shelf-stable black coffee and whole milk lattes, and a cold brew blended with oat milk in a 46 oz. multi-serve album.
High Brew
Continuing to expand its family of products, Texas-based High Brew showcased several new additions to its roster at Expo West 2019: Black & Bold concentrate in a 46 oz. multi-serve glass bottle, and a three-SKU line of shelf-stable lattes made with coconut and cashew milk available in 8 oz. slim cans. Also, High Brew’s 8 oz. Black & Bold flavor is now sugar free.
Wandering Bear
All three varieties from New York-based organic cold brew maker Wandering Bear are now available in 32 oz. cartons.
Kitu Life
Kitu Life, makers of the Super Coffee brand, showed off its newest product: Super Espresso, an “enhanced espresso beverage” that contains protein and MCT oil. The product recently launched in 6 oz. cans.
Verve Coffee Roasters
Shortly after introducing its first ready-to-drink coffee product, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based roaster and retailer Verve shared a first look at several new additions to its nitrogen-infused “flash brew” line in 9.5 oz. cans, including Kenya Giakanja single origin and a decaffinated SKU.
Numi
Previously only available in powdered mix format, Numi Organic Tea is introducing a ready-to-drink version of its turmeric chai golden latte in 32 oz. multi-serve PET bottles.
La Colombe Cold Brew
La Colombe is launching a refrigerated RTD cold brew coffee in 42 oz. multi-serve PET bottles. Available in Colombian single origin and Brazilian single origin varieties, the product is now shipping to retail partners including Harris Teeter and Wegmans, and has a suggested retail price of $5.99.
Bhakti
Bhakti Chai shared samples of a new flavor, Ginger Turmeric, in its cold-brewed chai concentrate line in 32 oz. cartons. The product is set to hit shelves in select stores starting in September.
KonaRed
Hawaiian coffee company KonaRed is releasing a three-SKU line of shelf-stable cold brew drinks in 8 oz. slim cans. Available in vanilla, mocha and espresso flavors, each variety will retail for $2.99 and contains 90 calories.
Smari
Relaunching under the new identity of “Icelandic protein coffee,” Smari shared its revamped RTD line of Kaffi coffees in 8 oz. bottles.
Groundwork Coffee
Southern California-based coffee roaster and retailer Groundwork brought its latest RTD coffee product to Expo West 2019: Bitches Brew, a nitrogen-infused dark roast organic cold brew in 12 oz. cans.
B Sweet
Los Angeles-based dessert bar B Sweet shared a look at its newest RTD product: nitrogen-infused Thai iced tea with oat milk.
Pop & Bottle
Available in bottles and cans, Southern California-based Pop & Bottle showcased its new line of oat milk lattes in 10.5 oz cans, including vanilla (pictured). Each features a different functional ingredient, such as nootropics, antioxidants or adaptogens.
Bold Brew
San Diego-based Bold Brew showcased a new oat milk latte in 8 oz. slim cans in two flavors: original and vanilla.
Blue Bottle
Premium coffee roaster Blue Bottle showcased two new SKUs in its line of 8 oz. cold brews, each with different roast profiles: Bright (pictured) and Bold.
Sir Owlverick's
Cold brew coffee maker Sir Owlverick’s shared two new products in 12 oz. glass bottles: a Vietnamese variety that pays tribute to the company’s roots in Southeast Asia and a decaf cold brew.