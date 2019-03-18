Expo West 2019 Gallery: Coffee + Tea

It’s safe to say that, regardless of whether you actually drink the stuff or not, you can’t make it through the annual Natural Product Expo West trade show without a little coffee. Whether through highlighting bold single origin flavor profiles, pairing cold brew with plant-based milks or somewhere in between the two, RTD coffee brands showed off a range of innovations at this year’s show. Similarly, companies working in tea also presented new products aimed at capturing different audiences and use occasions both at home and on-the-go.

In this slideshow gallery, we highlight some of the notable new coffee and tea products from Expo West 2019, including new shelf-stable cold brew lines from Chameleon and High Brew, a nitrogen-infused Thai iced tea with oat milk, and Hiball’s return to the cold brew category.