Expo West 2019: Weller Co-Founders On Building CBD Lifestyle Brand

Despite the buzz around CBD’s potential as a functional additive to food and beverages, consumer awareness of the ingredient, not to mention product availability, remains limited. Colorado-based Weller is aiming to grow the market through products that demystify the benefits of CBD and allow consumers an easy and appealing way to integrate it into their daily lifestyle. Having previously released hemp-infused snacks, the company introduced its first beverage — a three-SKU line of flavored zero-calorie sparkling waters infused with 25 mg of full spectrum CBD — at Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. earlier this month.

In this interview recorded at the show, Weller co-founders Matt Oscamou and John Simmons spoke about the new line and how it is designed to achieve the company’s goal of helping consumers “get CBD at any point in the day.” The pair also discussed how the beverages fit into Weller’s overall growth plans, how the brand evaluates merchandising and pricing decisions, and the future of CBD innovation.