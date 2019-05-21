Functional Wellness Drink Brand Elements Launches

NEW YORK— Elements, a new brand of functional wellness drinks formulated for real life and informed by science, dropped last week. Every dose of the plant based tonics contains clinically-effective levels of adaptogens, to give your body what it needs when it feels off balance – Vitality, Focus, Calm and Rest. Dropped into water and stirred, these tonics interact with your adrenal system to consistently balance your body’s stress levels to deliver benefits you’ll feel now and wellness you’ll feel over time.

Steven Izen, founder and CEO of Lokai, set out to develop the next iteration of balance, in a physical sense. “Lokai started with a simple idea – create a daily mental reminder to help people find balance through the highs and lows in life. With Elements, we changed the dynamic in a somewhat daunting wellness category by making a tonic that can deliver balance.”

Developed with a licensed Ethnobotanist and the foremost food innovation agency, Elements has sourced ingredients to ensure a function first mentality. The adaptogens tapped for these master blends, rhodiola, schisandra, holy basil, ginseng and ashwaganda, have learned how to thrive in stressful environments and can teach your body to do the same. Their remarkable ability to work with our bodies to combat stress make them an ideal addition to your daily ritual. “We made Elements for the person who is conscious about living healthy, but isn’t ruled by it. In today’s hectic world, sometimes our bodies could use a little help getting back to center,” said Izen.

The brand portfolio consists of four concentrates:

Vitality: to help you find energy when you feel tired and lethargic

Focus: to help you find clarity and concentration when you feel distracted and dull

Calm: to help you find ease when you feel occasional stress

Rest: to help you relax the body and quiet the mind when you feel ready for bed

Elements tonics retail at $40 each and come in a 2 fl. oz. glass bottle, delivering 20 servings. Dual pack boxes retail at $76, and include a paired uplift and unwind tonic. For the convenience of everyday use, a subscription model is offered on the site for any combination of tonics. Purchase Elements on elementsdrinks.com and in select partners nationwide.

About Elements

Elements is a new brand of functional wellness drinks made with clinical levels of adaptogens, that give your body what it needs when it feels off balance. Founder and CEO, Steven Izen, set out to develop a product informed by science – working with one of the foremost food innovation agencies, licensed Ethnobotanist, and scientist to source ingredients and master blends that deliver on function – Vitality, Focus, Calm and Rest. Add three full droppers of Elements to a glass of water for benefits you’ll feel now and wellness you’ll feel over time. Elements donates 10% of net profits to charity. Please visit elementsdrinks.com for more information.