Gaiam Organic Green Teas Launch Nationwide

NEW YORK— Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has announced the launch of new Gaiam Organic Green Teas in partnership with MindFull Inc., a food and beverage portfolio company whose team has over 75 years combined experience in the organic and natural products industry. The Gaiam Organic Green Teas will be available in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in March 2019 and are currently on the RTD Tea shelves at Whole Foods Market 365 locations and Central Market.

Gaiam’s 25‐year mission has been to make yoga, fitness and wellness accessible to all. With the brand’s new organic electrolyte green teas, they are taking that mission beyond the mat by offering delicious, healthy and hydrating beverages that are affordable and accessible to all consumers. The USDA‐certified organic green teas contain just 2 g of sugar and 20 calories per 16.9 ounce Tetra Pak carton and are available in four flavors to please a range of palates. Currently their line‐up includes Lemon, Mint, Hibiscus and Pomegranate, which appeal to all customers of any beverage preference, from classic to curious.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Gaiam brand into the beverage space for the first time with the launch of branded organic green teas. This expansion speaks to the strength of the Gaiam brand in the health and wellness space, and is also a great example of one of the many untapped opportunities of new categories where we can take the brand going forward,” said Eddie Esses, president of Sequential’s Active Division.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing one of our new, organic tea brands, Gaiam Organic Green Teas at Expo West,” said Matthew Jimenez, founder and CEO of MindFull Inc. “The partnership between Gaiam and MindFull reflect our mutual missions around wellness. We’re thrilled to offer a line of organic beverages that offer functional nutrition in eco-friendly, sustainable packaging. Our goal is to provide a low sugar, electrolyte tea that delivers the perfect refreshment any time of day.”

Gaiam also uses artesian spring water containing naturally‐occurring electrolytes and minerals for hydration. Gaiam Organic Green Teas are packaged in 100 percent recyclable Tetra Pak cartons composed of up to 70 percent renewable materials (predominantly paperboard with a plant‐based cap). Beyond the ecological benefits, Gaiam Organic Green Teas are also light and resealable, a convenient choice for people with on‐the‐go lifestyles and are easier to carry compared to glass and aluminum counterparts.

“We’re excited to be launching the Gaiam Organic Green Teas nationwide in March,” said George Daines, global beverage category manager at Whole Foods Market. “Whole Foods Market prides itself in providing our guests with some of the highest quality organic options in the grocery industry. We enjoy supporting brands that share our values in offering more wholesome choices, sustainable packaging and innovative beverages without sacrificing delicious taste.”

About MindFull Inc. & Gaiam

MindFull Inc. was founded in 2018 with the mission of bringing innovative food and beverage products to market that feature the highest quality ingredients, sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing to improve the overall health and well‐being. MindFull partnered with Gaiam, a 25‐year old yoga, fitness and wellness brand to create Gaiam Organic Green Teas furthering their mission to make wellness accessible to all.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home and active categories, which includes Gaiam. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at: sequentialbrandsgroup.com.