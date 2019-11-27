Gallery: November’s Holiday and Limited Edition Releases

The holiday season is in full swing, and beverage brands celebrated this November with seasonal plays and limited edition launches. Check out the gallery below to see this month’s festive flavors and special offerings, including Coke’s first U.S. holiday release, spiced tea from Teakoe and Pepsi’s non-alcoholic take on pink wine.

Coke Cinnamon Coke Cinnamon The new seasonal flavor from The Coca-Cola Company, combining classic Coke flavor with a dash of cinnamon, is the company’s first holiday release in the U.S. Coke Cinnamon is now available in stores and online in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans, 6-packs of 7.5 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles.

Teakoe Cinnamon Spiced Plum Herbal Tea Teakoe Cinnamon Spiced Plum Herbal Tea The festive release from Teakoe is a caffeine free tea with cherry juice and spices, containing two grams of sugar and 10 calories. Cinnamon Spiced Plum Herbal Tea is now available on Amazon and at select Rocky Mountain retailers.

Red Bull Plum Twist Red Bull Plum Twist The latest Winter Edition from Red Bull infuses the brand’s classic formula with plum and cinnamon flavors. Plum Twist is now available in retailers in 12 oz. cans and in bars and restaurants in 8.4 oz. cans now through January 31.

STōK Veterans Day Edition STōK Veterans Day Edition In honor of Veterans Day, STōK Cold Brew Coffee released camo-print packaging for its 48 oz. Protein Espresso. The release, on shelves through early December, will support veteran-led nonprofit organization Veterans Expeditions.

Sprite Winter Spice Cranberry Sprite Winter Spice Cranberry Sprite’s latest holiday flavor is an update of Sprite Cranberry, a seasonal release since 2013, mixing tart cranberry and spices with its classic lemon-lime flavor. The new release is available in stores and online through the end of the year.

Bolthouse Farms Holiday Nog Bolthouse Farms Holiday Nog Bolthouse Farms’ Holiday Nog has returned this holiday season, combining classic eggnog flavor with a pinch of carrot juice. The seasonal release contains 12 grams of sugar and 80 calories per 4 oz. serving and is now available in retailers nationwide.

Pepsi Sparkling Rosé Pepsi Sparkling Rosé Pepsi teamed up with TV network Bravo to release Pepsi Sparkling Rosé, created exclusively for fan convention BravoCon. The non-alcoholic zero-calorie soda was featured at several locations throughout the event in November, including a branded bar and photo activation.

Suja Original Citrus Bitters Suja Original Citrus Bitters Cold-pressed juice brand Suja’s limited holiday release features flavors from dandelion, star anise and orange and contains 20% ABV. The release is available online for $9.99 per 1.7 oz. bottle.