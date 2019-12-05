Gallery: November’s New Products

Heading into the end of the year, brands are wasting no time launching new innovations, line extensions, collaborations and refreshed packaging. Check out the gallery below to see some of November’s notable launches, including the latest from Dirty Lemon, new kombucha flavors from Better Booch and KOE, and plenty of CBD-infused releases and brand launches.

Better Booch Better Booch Better Booch’s eighth flavor is Hola Horchata, a take on the classic Mexican beverage containing cinnamon, star anise and creamy rice with oolong tea. The new flavor is available in stores and on Amazon in cans for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Cirrus Cirrus CBD-infused sparkling water brand Cirrus expanded its line with new flavor launches -- Ipanema (pineapple and orange), Kata (ginger and turmeric) and Largo (grapefruit and lime) -- containing 10 mg of CBD per serving. The new flavors are now sold throughout Georgia, and Cirrus’ full line will soon be available for nationwide shipping through the brand’s website.

Good Day Good Day Good Day expanded its line of CBD-infused beverages with two new launches in November: Chamomile Herbal Tea and Citrus Sparkling Water, both containing 15 mg of CBD per can. The herbal tea is designed for relaxation and contains lemon juice, vitamin C and lemongrass. The sparkling water, designed for balance throughout the day, is formulated with a blend of citrus juices. The new launches are available in 7-packs of 8 oz. cans online, with variety packs launching soon.

Proper Wild Proper Wild Proper Wild released a new line of clean energy shots, available in Ginger, Peach Mango and Blackberry varieties. Each 2.5 oz. shot contains 180 mg of organic caffeine from green tea. The shots are available online in 6-packs for $24.

Dirty Lemon Dirty Lemon The latest launch from text-to-order beverage brand Dirty Lemon is +Greens, containing alkalizing fruits and vegetables such as kale, celery, chlorella, wheatgrass, green papaya. +Greens contains 20 calories and 1 gram of sugar, and can also be purchased online for $65 per 6-pack of 16 oz. bottles, or $45 for a monthly subscription.

Elev8 Hemp Elev8 Hemp CBD-infused iced tea brand Elev8 Hemp expanded its product line to include new peach, raspberry and hibiscus green iced teas. The brand’s iced tea line will be the first to showcase Elev8 Hemp’s rebrand featuring a redesigned logo.

Horizon Organic Horizon Organic Horizon Organic’s new Growing Years milk is a whole milk developed with pediatricians for children ages one to five. Each 8 oz. serving of Growing Years, now available in select retailers nationwide, contains DHA Omega-3, choline, prebiotics and vitamin D.

Kill Cliff Kill Cliff Kill Cliff expanded its line of CBD-infused beverages this month with the launch of two new flavors, Mango Tango and The G.O.A.T. (Grape-est of All Time). Like the original Orange Crush, both new flavors contain 25 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can and are available online in 12-packs for $69.

Juice Press x By CHLOE Juice Press x By CHLOE Juice Press and plant-based eatery by CHLOE have collaborated on a new line of organic juices. The line includes four juice varieties, with prices ranging from $4 to $10 per bottle, and is available at all New York City by CHLOE locations.

KOE KOE Kombucha brand KOE launched two new flavors, Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Lime, and announced a lower sugar formula for its products. The new formula contains 35 calories and 8 grams of sugar per 12 oz. can. The brand also revamped its packaging with labels to reflect the new formula, and added a “packed with probiotics” color band along the top of its cans.

Drink Nutrient Drink Nutrient Functional drink brand Drink Nutrient launched three new powder mixes: Vitamin Coffee (made with Colombian Arabica coffee), Liquid Nutrient (with electrolytes and BCAAs) and Vitamin Booster. The new stick packs are available online in 30-packs for $30 or 7-packs for $10.

Good Culture Good Culture Good Culture entered a new category with the release of a line of Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots, combining kefir and functional ingredients such as turmeric, matcha, chaga and collagen. All four varieties are now available at Whole Foods nationwide.

Litehouse Litehouse Litehouse expanded its beverage offerings with its new five product line of Greek Yogurt Smoothies, packed with 13 grams of protein per bottle. The new smoothies can be found in the refrigerated produce department of retailers in the Western U.S., for a suggested retail price of $1.99-$2.49 per 8.5 oz. bottle.

Ripple Foods Ripple Foods Ripple Foods launched two new protein shakes, Coffee (with 70 mg of caffeine per bottle) and Salted Caramel. Both new products, each containing 20 grams of protein per serving, have hit shelves at Target and can also be purchased on Amazon.

Mood33 Mood33 Cannabis beverage maker Mood33 announced a new line of hemp-infused herbal teas. The teas are available in six different mood-based “states” -- Joy, Peace, Calm, Energy, Passion or Wellbeing -- and contains 33 mg of full-spectrum hemp per 12 oz. bottle. The lineup is now available in select retailers and will be available nationwide in January 2020.

Surfwater Surfwater Surfwater is a California-based 100% recyclable aluminum bottled water brand. Surfwater offers still and sparkling water varieties in 16 oz. bottles available online and in select California and Florida retailers for a suggested retail price of $2.49 - $2.99 and 12-bottle cases retail between $19.99 - $24.99.

Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda Xoca Cacao Fruit Soda Xoca is a new better-for-you functional soda brand combining upcycled cacao fruit juice and sparkling water. Xoca comes in three varieties -- Original, Mint and Ginger -- that are sold online for $35.99 per 12-pack of 8 oz. cans.

Sh’nnong Beverage Company Sh’nnong Beverage Company Sh’nnong Beverage Company announced its Má Functional Iced Teas with CBD, launching in over 500 Vitamin Shoppe locations. The teas are available in three varieties-- Oolong Peach Spark (Focus), Lavender Berry Chill (Relax) and Emperor Spice Cleanse (Detox) -- for $4.99.