Ginseng Up Launches Mosaic Sparkling Tea

WORCESTER, Mass.— After months of research and development, Ginseng Up is happy to introduce our newest product line, the Mosaic Sparkling Tea. Mosaic Sparkling Tea is a combination of green or black tea fortified with Premium Korean Ginseng and sweetened with Monk Fruit, providing a natural, functional and refreshing drink experience and delivering only 40 calories per 12 oz. bottle.

Sparkling RTD is one of the fastest growing categories in the market right now and our Mosaic Sparkling Tea is ready to take on the challenge. Mosaic its all natural, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher and comes in six outstanding flavors: Cucumber Melon, Sangria, Berry Blend, Orange Mango, Lemon and Peach.

Mosaic Sparkling Teas are now available and developing distribution throughout the United States as well as internationally where Ginseng Up its known for the quality of its products and great taste.

About Ginseng UP

Ginseng UP Corp is a 38+ year old domestic, international, “natural” and “crafted” carbonated and non-carbonated beverage company. Ginseng UP Corporation is a “fully integrated” and “multi-platform” beverage company to include: Branded, Contract Pack, Private Label, Retail Private Label, Ingredients-Concentrates-Extracts Manufacturing and Beverage Consulting.