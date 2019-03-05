Hoist Expands Distribution in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois

CINCINNATI– Hoist, the popular super hydration beverage based in Cincinnati, is expanding its widespread Midwest presence even further with big retail wins in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

The regional retailers that will soon be carrying Hoist include Roundy’s, Holiday Station Stores and Cub Foods. Roundy’s brand stores include Pick ‘n Save and Mariano’s. Hoist will launch their new natural formulation across the Midwest region this spring.

“We’ve seen great success in the Wisconsin and Minnesota region through our partnership with Kwik Trip and are excited to take things to the next level,” said Alice Hanser, regional sales manager at Hoist. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Hoist to several of the marquee retailers within the Midwest region, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and beyond. The timing is perfect as we head into the warmest months of the year, and Midwesterners head outside to enjoy the summer. We’re thrilled to do our part to keep them hydrated!”

Hoist will be partnering with Anheuser-Busch distributor Capitol Beverage Sales throughout Minnesota and Webb & Gerritsen throughout Wisconsin and the Chicago area to stock Hoist at the retailers named above.

“We’re extremely excited about our partnership with Hoist,” said Geoff Karel, SEC at Capitol Beverage Sales. “Consumers across Minnesota are looking for delicious, easy hydration options, and Hoist will fill that void.Minnesotans spend a lot of time outside during the summer, and everyone from 5K runners to those working outside will enjoy sipping on Hoist.”

Consumers can find Hoist nearby using Hoist’s store locator. Flavors include Dragonfruit, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com.

About Hoist

Founded in 2009, Hoist was developed to fill a void in the hydration marketplace. Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes, artificial sweeteners or preservatives, Hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume.Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com. You can also find Hoist on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.