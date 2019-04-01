Keurig Dr Pepper, RUNA Partner to Expand Distribution and Availability

NEW YORK— RUNA Clean Energy, the organic energy drink made from the guayusa leaf, is now being distributed nationally by Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and other regional distributor partners. RUNA contains 150 mg of natural caffeine from a single source, and comes in a range of sweetened and zero-calorie, zero-sugar variants. It was recently acquired by All Market Inc. (AMI), the parent company of Vita Coco.

RUNA had previously been predominately available in natural and specialty stores. The roll out through KDP markets follows successful results of a limited roll out in New York and California. The distribution and availability opportunities are especially significant in convenience, mass, grocery and drug channels, where the brand can now reach thanks to its partnership with KDP.

“RUNA is a great product with a diehard following, and we’re confident that the brand can be a real challenger to conventional energy drinks. Through a very strong partnership with DPS and now KDP, we’ve built Vita Coco into one of the largest “better for you” beverage brands in the country. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with KDP as we build RUNA into the #1 natural energy drink,” said Michael Kirban, co-founder of All Market Inc.

The U.S. energy drink category, which is forecasted to reach $20 billion by 2021, is one of the only remaining traditional beverage categories that has yet to be disrupted by a naturally-positioned brand. Where category sales from natural and premium-positioned products are seven percent and four percent in RTD coffee/tea and sports drinks respectively, they represent only one percent in energy drinks. As consumers look to offerings that are plant based, lower in sugar, and have more natural ingredient, RUNA is primed to challenge conventional energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster.

“We are excited to partner with RUNA to accelerate the growth of this brand, which provides KDP a truly exceptional product in the energy drink category,” said Rodger Collins, KDP’s president, direct store delivery. “Our expansive DSD network and ability to excel at in-store execution combined with AMI’s marketing capabilities and large, dedicated sales organization is a proven winner.”