Mounsier Papa Mango Nectar Now Available at Target

HIALEAH, Fla.— Mounsier Papa Mango Nectar is now available at your local South Florida Target. As Target continues to expand into the realm of healthy and fresh grocery items, the demand for all natural juices are high. Mounsier Papa is made from 100 percent all natural mango pulp with no added sugar or ingredients. One sip of Mounsier Papa’s Mango Nectar will leave you thinking you’re drinking straight from the mango fruit itself!

As a new item, Target currently has a special promotion for the high quality beverage at $0.59 per unit. The price is unbeatable and the colorfulness of the packaging is alluring, so this product has been flying off the shelves. Currently the item is sold in 20 stores throughout South Florida with plans of expanding nationwide. Mounsier Papa has never stopped catering to its community and will continue to deliver its nectar of the gods one happy customer at a time.

Mounsier Papa will be participating in both the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City as well as Anuga Food Fair in Cologne, Germany.