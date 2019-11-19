Nuriv Launches Lineup of CBD Formulations

POMONA, Calif.— At one time, it was a highly misunderstood substance extracted from the cannabis plant. Today, it is touted as one of the most beneficial natural remedies throughout the health and wellness industry and their consumers. Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, interacts with neuroreceptors in the brain to produce positive effects on things such as pain, mood, memory, and sleep, but unlike THC, it doesn’t possess the psychoactive properties.

As CBD becomes more accessible to consumers, finding the most effective, high-quality formula can be arduous. For consumers looking to find relief with CBD supplementation, they should consider quality, taste, and effectiveness as CBD is not easily absorbed by the body and is often in the form of oil, which can be unsavory to the palate.

Nuriv® is changing the landscape with cutting-edge science and technology. Because CBD is not a highly absorbable substance, Nuriv utilizes a patented formulation making it more bioavailable through CBD micellization. The particle size of the compound is too large to efficiently pass through the lining of the gut, but through micellization, difficult-to-absorb compounds, such as cannabinoids, can be converted into liposomal micelles. These micelles are pre-digested and encapsulated to be in the range of 10-20 nanometers in diameter to efficiently pass through the lining of the gut and improve viability.

Nuriv’s CBD micellization technology has allowed the California-based company to formulate a CBD supplement with greater integrity, better taste and more versatility than other CBD alternatives. Nuriv utilizes USA farm grown natural Hemp from organic non-GMO sources that contain high level of Cannabidiol (CBD). Their exclusive lineup consists of broad spectrum CBD with MCTs for use as a coffee creamer and other beverage enhancements. Wake up with french vanilla, warm up with hazelnut, or indulge with chocolate brownie batter.

For consumers seeking something more specific, Nuriv has also created a remarkable line of custom formulations.

Nuriv Sleep Night Time Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract in Chocolate Brownie

Formulated with 20 milligrams of hemp extract, 50 milligrams of tryptophan, 3 milligrams of melatonin, and 55 milligrams of bacopa monnieri per serving, Sleep Formula was designed to promote a more restful slumber and alleviate insomnia.

Nuriv Joint Health & Inflammation Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract in Orange Creamsicle

Specifically formulated for better joint health and inflammation, Nuriv’s Joint formula contains 200 milligrams of curcumin, 290 milligrams of DHA omega-3, and 2 milligrams of hemp extract per serving.

Nuriv Relax & Stress Relief Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract in Chocolate Brownie

Relax & Stress Relief was developed to reduce tension, promote comfort and ease. It contains 20 milligrams of hemp extract, 50 milligrams of tryptophan, and 55 milligrams of bacopa monnieri per serving.

Nuriv Focus & Eye Health Hemp Extract in Peanut Butter Cup

With 20 milligrams of hemp extract, 10 milligrams of lutein, and 4 milligrams of astaxanthin, promotes better eye health, memory, and improved focus.

Nuriv’s Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract was meticulously created to deliver an enjoyable experience to promote better health. Each delicious flavor complements waffles, coffee, yogurt, smoothies, and more. All products are available in 2 ounce bottles (3 servings per bottle) and 8 ounce bottles (22 servings per bottle).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

