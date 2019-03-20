Nuun Launches Nuun Endurance Hydration Mix

SEATTLE– December 2, 2018 marked a historic day for performance running with the California International Marathon (CIM) earning the title of the “deepest American marathon ever.” A record number of athletes qualified for the Boston Marathon and the U.S. Olympic Trials with Nuun’s long-distance hydration formula served on-course. Today, Nuun launches their brand new Nuun Endurance formula, a Non-GMO and Informed-Sport verified sports hydration drink-mix optimized for sustained and intense training and competing.

“We are thrilled to have Nuun back at CIM in 2019 and to serve their Endurance drinks at what we hope is another record-breaking day for the sport,” said Scott Abbott, Sacramento Running Association executive director. “Having a partner like Nuun that is aligned on cultivating the sport of running and supporting performance running really empowers us to enhance the platform for racers to achieve great results at the event.”

In addition to the California International Marathon, Nuun Endurance will be served on-course at these major marathons and endurance events in the United States and Canada: Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, JetBlue Long Beach Marathon, Eversource Hartford Marathon, Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Surf City Marathon, San Francisco Marathon, Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon, Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, RAGBRAI, Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Presented by Alaska Airlines and the American Birkiebeiner.

This year Nuun will also be working closely with celebrated two-time Olympians who will be training and racing with Nuun Endurance while they challenge themselves in their latest athletic pursuits. Track and Field World Championship silver medalist and 2:24:52 road marathoner Kara Goucher recently announced her trail running debut at the Leadville Marathon. Nuun Endurance will play a critical role in her training for and performance along the lung-busting course. Three-time ITU Triathlon World Championships medalist Sarah True was the first-placed American female at her 2018 Ironman Hawaii debut, and she will be using Endurance as she seeks the coveted Kona podium. Also, newly signed Nuun athlete and 2016 Mountain Bike World Championship silver medalist, Lea Davison will be bringing Nuun Endurance with her on the Road to Tokyo 2020, her third Olympic Games.

“At Nuun our mission is clear, to inspire more movement,” shared Kevin Rutherford, Nuun’s president and CEO. “Athletes that are dedicated to going longer, harder and faster inspire us all, and it is our responsibility to create products that enhance their remarkable efforts. We are truly honored to serve the athletic community and these amazing Olympians with Nuun Endurance.”

The formula for Nuun Endurance was developed in partnership with world-renowned exercise physiologist and sports nutritionist Stacy T. Sims, PhD. Utilizing her industry disrupting hydration research, the product is optimized for the added physiological stress the body endures during long-distance (over ninety minutes) and high intensity exercise. Nuun Endurance is comprised of multiple carbohydrate sources and electrolytes in specific quantities that maximize the absorption of fluids and nutrients while minimizing gastric distress.

“Stacy’s research has been game changing for understanding the optimal hydration formulation and precise osmolality for athletic performance,” added Vishal Patel Nuun’s senior research and development manager. “ With Nuun Endurance, alongside our third-party verified clean ingredient sourcing, we are delivering the best available for both the athlete’s results and health.”

Like all Nuun products, Nuun Endurance is third party verified Non-GMO, Informed-Sport and Kosher, in addition to being vegan and gluten-free. The line is available in four crisp, thirst-quenching flavors: Mixed Berry, Citrus Mango, Lemon Lime (REI exclusive) and caffeinated Strawberry Lemonade. The caffeine is sourced from organic green coffee beans at 25 mg per serving. This delivers clean, sustained energy that can be dosed multiple times over long endurance activities.

Nuun Endurance is available in an 11 oz., 16-serving canister for $19.99. Single serve sachets are sold for $1.99. The product is available on NuunLife.com. Nuun Endurance will be on the shelves throughout the spring at major retailers in the United States including REI, Fleet Feet Sports, Jack Rabbit, Sports Basement, Road Runner Sports, in addition to other run, bike and outdoor specialty stores. Nuun Endurance will debut to the endurance sports communities at Nuun’s expo presence at the Boston Marathon April 12-14 and Sea Otter Classic April 11-14.

About Nuun & Company

Nuun is a hydration company with a mission to inspire more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration products optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun products, like their tablets in their distinctive, colorful tubes, are convenient to carry and add to water, and are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Consumers adding Nuun tablets to their reusable water bottles helped save the shipping of over 100 million pounds of water in 2018 alone. 15-year-old Nuun is the number one selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores. The Seattle based company’s culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who named Nuun to its’ 2017 and 2018 ‘Best Places to Work’ lists. To learn more, visit nuunlife.com or follow them at @nuunhydration and #nuunlife.