Rooted Shots Powdered Wellness Shots Launch

LOS ANGELES— Rooted Shots are new individual wellness shots in powder form that contain 500mg of Vitamin C and organic superfoods that are easy to take on the go. The packets are non-GMO, gluten, soy and dairy free. Like other wellness shots, Rooted Shots packs a punch that will kick your immune system into high-gear. But, unlike other products, Rooted Shots has six ingredients or less, so you’ll feel confident of what you’re putting into your body.

With three delicious flavors, there is a Rooted Shot for every palate. The most approachable shot is the Orange Strawberry which combines the power of citrus and antioxidant rich berries to support your immune system. For one that’s bright and warm Turmeric, Orange, Ginger, Black Pepper also offers a touch of spice and helps support your immune system. And for those who like to feel the burn, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper come together to offer a clearing punch to your sinuses and a soothing warmth to your throat and belly.

Each ingredient is hand-selected to offer maximum benefits:

Oranges: Loaded with Vitamin C and phytochemicals to keep your body working right.

Strawberries: Vitamin C along with a host of antioxidants help destroy free radicals in the body and reduce inflammation.

Full Spectrum Turmeric: Curcumin is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatories that exists, and nothing is richer in curcumin than turmeric. It’s also anti-oxidative which protects cells from deterioration.

Black Pepper: Turmeric’s sidekick. Curcumin is actually quite hard for our bodies to absorb, but the active ingredient in black pepper, piperine, helps with absorption.

Full Spectrum Ginger: Fights inflammation, aids in digestion, and reduces nausea. It’s also anti-viral, so it helps in whatever is attacking your body.

Lemons: High in Vitamin C and Citric Acid which join together to work as anti-oxidants.

Cayenne Pepper: Clears sinuses, helps with congestion, and contains capsaicin, which is a natural pain reliever.

“Rooted Shots was created to offer a plant-based wellness solution that is easy to take on the go,” said Chris Douglass, co-founder of Rooted Shots. “My co-founder + cousin, Will and I saw an opportunity to take two imperfect choices and make a healthy solution. Previously, there was only a powdered Vitamin C packet loaded with sugar and ingredients we couldn’t pronounce or a fresh squeezed juice shot, which required driving to a juice bar, waiting in line, and then paying $5. Now with Rooted Shots there’s a simple and delicious way to include wellness into your daily routine.”

Rooted Shots are not only convenient, but also portable. With a packet in your bag and you’ll have the benefits of a fresh juice shot at the ready whenever and wherever you desire. Just add your Rooted Shot to 3-12oz of water, stir to dissolve and enjoy on your commute to work, as a pick-me-up or on the plane. Rooted Shots is available as a 20-pack box for $35 on RootedShots.com.