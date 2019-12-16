Sol-ti Announces Rob Paladino as President

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Sol-ti, leading beverage manufacturer of Organic, Glass Bottled, Living Beverages is pleased to name Rob Paladino as President, effective Q4 2019. In this new role, Paladino will bring an accelerated focus on the long-term strategic direction, national expansion and overall success of the booming company.

“We are very excited to welcome Rob Paladino to the Sol-ti team,” said Ryne O’Donnell, Founder and CEO of Sol-ti. “Rob is a trusted leader with vast experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results. He is uniquely qualified to join our Senior Leadership Team and contribute to Sol-ti’s explosive growth. I am highly confident in Rob’s ability to add tremendous value and bring our organic beverages to more locations – and into so many more hands – across the country.”

An industry veteran, Paladino has played integral roles in successfully growing brands at an impressive roster of beverage giants. He began his esteemed career at PepsiCo where he served as Vice President (VP) for 14 years before joining MillerCoors as VP. From there, he held several prestigious positions at a diversified list of industry disruptors, including WTRMLN WTR, Pure Brazilian Coconut Water and, most recently, Natur., a publicly traded beverage company out of Europe. Having served as an advisor for Sol-ti over the past several years, Paladino is extremely passionate about the brand’s mission and O’Donnell’s forward-thinking vision.

As President, Paladino will be focused on continuing to build a world class team, developing new retail relationships, expanding Sol-ti’s distribution in new channels and overseeing sales, finance, operations, marketing and legal. O’Donnell will remain involved in the company, especially as it pertains to marketing, product innovation and strategy.

Sol-ti’s portfolio offers groundbreaking beverage products with its UV light filtered, glass bottled Living Beverages – and all at an accessible price point. At the core of the brand is its steadfast commitment to encouraging consumers to think about their purchase choices and make conscious decisions, both for their own health and the health of the planet.

Paladino added, “I was completely drawn to this amazing brand and unique opportunity. Sol-ti is changing the way people think about consumer-packaged goods. As an advisor, I recognized the company’s unparalleled product positioning, incredible team and promising future from day one. I’m looking forward to helping Sol-ti scale and continue on its path of democratizing the health our customers and the environment.”

Paladino joins Sol-ti at a crucial time where the brand is growing exponentially with retailers such as Publix, Safeway, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. In 2019, Sol-ti grew an unprecedented 152% (2.5x) and is on pace to match that growth trajectory in 2020. Newly launched and sought-after SKUs ENERGY+ and IMMUNI-C SuperShot™ are seeing traction alongside the brand’s best-selling, existing shots out of the gate. With more exciting innovations in the near future, coupled with Paladino’s enthusiasm for taking the business to new heights, Sol-ti anticipates a very bright horizon.

For more information, visit Solti.com and follow on Instagram at @drinksolti and Facebook at /drinksolti.

About Sol-ti

Sol-ti is built on a passion for healthy living and sustainability. Our portfolio offers revolutionary UV Light Filtered™, Best in Glass®, Living Beverages™, ensuring they are never heat pasteurized. Available at an accessible price point, each beverage is an alchemy of fresh ingredients with very real benefits for well-being. Rich in biophotons and Charged with Light™, our products deliver energy, positivity and health unlike any other beverage on the market. We each have an inner light. At Sol-ti, we encourage you to shine your brightest with Living Beverages.

For More Information

solti.com