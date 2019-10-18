Sprouts Launches Waltz CBD Seltzer in Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo.— Waltz, a refreshing and delicious CBD seltzer, has just launched in all Colorado Sprouts locations. This is a significant move by a large retailer to move forward with putting CBD products on their shelves as consumer demand and awareness grow of CBD as an ingredient.

“We are thrilled to have our CBD products on the shelf of such a notable retailer. We remain optimistic that CBD will eventually be made available everywhere,” said Jason Walsh, founder and CEO of Waltz. “After over a year of product development, we are excited that the initial response to Waltz has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The Waltz seltzer line has 25 mg of CBD per can and comes in three flavors: lemon lavender, lime ginger, and blood orange. All products are sugar-free and made with premium ingredients like real juices and no artificial ingredients or bitter taste. They are available in ready-to-drink, sleek 12 oz. cans (MSRP $3.99). The packaging design was created by Boulder-based full-service design and interactive agency, Moxie Sozo.

About Waltz

Headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, Waltz was developed by serial natural products entrepreneur Jason Walsh who wanted a better way to unwind. Prior to creating Waltz, Walsh also developed Nytro Jack, a CBD nitro coffee company available throughout Colorado.Additionally, Walsh also heads Full Metal Canning, a full-service canning facility, which manufactures for many other brands throughout the country.