Stok Cold Brew Launches Dairy-Free Creamed Coffees

BROOMFIELD, Colo.— STōK Cold Brew, winner of Nielsen’s 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations, is launching its latest innovation in cold brew coffee: STōK Oatmilk Latte and STōK Almondmilk Mocha. Brewed low and slow, with a 10-hour process that results in a smooth, coffee-forward experience, these two new dairy-free creamed coffees bring a bold, smooth and creamy taste to the cold brew category.

With its continued popularity on the rise, oatmilk began its roots in US coffeehouses, used as a smooth and frothy creamer. Understanding the oatmilk category and its harmonious relationship with coffee, STōK is proud to unleash its Oatmilk Latte. Oatmilk adds an ideal level of creaminess, while allowing the coffee’s flavors to shine through loud and clear – making this creamed, ready-to-drink brew the perfect smooth, creamy and coffee-forward blend. With 135 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. serving, new STōK Oatmilk Latte is sure fuel you up and in the right direction – no matter what time of day!

As almondmilk continues to grow within plant-based beverages and offers a creamy, nutty flavor, STōK is also excited to introduce STōK Almondmilk Mocha – a cold brew coffee blended with just the right level of almondmilk creaminess, complemented by chocolate. This balanced, not-too-sweet cold brew is also a zinger, with 130 mg of caffeine and 15 g of sugar per 12 oz. serving.

“At STōK, we take the craft of cold brew coffee seriously – but we also like to tinker with our recipes and have some fun,” said Lindsey Morgan, marketing director for STōK Cold Brew. “Our new Oatmilk Latte and Almondmilk Mocha Cold Brews offer coffee fans a delicious, creamy and ready-to-drink brew that they can enjoy whenever the need for a pick-me-up strikes.”

Dairy-free, gluten-free and certified vegan, STōK’s Oatmilk Latte and Almondmilk Mocha Cold Brews are available in 48 oz. multi-serve bottles with a suggested retail price of $5.49. You can find your favorite STōK at grocery stores nationwide. Visit SToKColdBrew.com to learn more.

About STōK Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there’s a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.