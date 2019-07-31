Stratus Group Announces Louisa Lawless as Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES– Stratus Group – a diversified, premium beverage company – announced that Louisa Lawless will join the team as its first Chief Strategy Officer in the Los Angeles office. In this role, Lawless will build multiple natural beverage brands, starting with KÖE Kombucha and Perfect Hydration, through the development and execution of corporate strategic initiatives.

Lawless comes to Stratus Beverage Group with over 17 years of experience in brand building and management. Most recently, Lawless worked as Chief Strategy Officer for Core Nutrition, LLC where she aided in the multi-million-dollar sale of the company to Keurig Dr. Pepper.

“I am enthused at the talented team that is in place at Stratus,” Lawless said. “Each of these brands own a unique space in the beverage footprint and satisfy what consumers are looking for in terms of healthy, accessible beverage options. I look forward to joining the rapid retailer and distributor trajectory that these brands are experiencing going into the 2020 planning season.”

Lawless previously served as general manager and director of national accounts for Red Bull North America for over five years. In 2002, Lawless received a BFA degree from Texas Christian University.

About Stratus Group Duo

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Their premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation.