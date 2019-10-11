ToroMatcha Launches Line of Matcha-Based Energy Drinks

MONTREAL– Energy drinks reinvented: The Montreal Startup unveils the highly anticipated ToroMatcha drinks in cans. Two ranges of products launched in September; three sparkling drinks and a vegan latte version, which is made with oat milk and infused with nitrogen.

“Product development has required a lot of R&D and many iterations. We tested the market for over a year before finalizing our recipes and our choice of packaging. The choice of the 355mL slim cans was natural as matcha is associated with healthy energy and the can size is reminiscent of energy drinks,” said Oussama Saoudi, Founder and President of ToroMatcha.

A new era for natural energy drinks

The natural energy drink category is buzzing in North America. However, most of the energy drinks that are currently available on the market are not as healthy as they claim. The most popular natural energy dirnk in Canada claims to be healthy because it is made with organic ingredients. However, its active ingredient is free caffeine that is extracted from tea leaves. Once consumed, it acts in the same way as the caffeine that comes from regular energy drinks or coffee. You basically get a spike of caffeine followed by a crash of energy.

What differentiates ToroMatcha from the rest of the healthy energy drinks options on the market?

What’s unique about the energy from matcha lies in the slow release of caffeine. The caffeine is bound to larger molecules within the leaf powder, so it’s released slowly into the bloodstream as these larger molecules get degraded. This creates a sustained energy that lasts several hours, and prevents the spike and crash of energy associated with coffee and energy drinks. The graph below compares the energy obtained from matcha to the one obtained from regular energy drinks and coffee.

ToroMatcha is certified organic by Ecocert Canada, is gluten-free, vegan and Non- GMO.

What is matcha and where does it come from?

Matcha green tea is made by finely grinding the steamed and dried leaf buds of the Camellia Sinensis plant. It originated in China and was popularized in Japan by a Buddhist monk in the 12th century, where it was used to provide monks with the energy they needed to meditate for many hours. The quality of tea, like wine, depends on the climate and soil of the region where it is grown. This is why the best quality matcha comes from the areas surrounding Kyoto, Japan where the conditions are optimal for tea.

Price and availabilities

ToroMatcha Sparkling Ginger : starting September 6th, 2019 in Canada suggested retail price : $3.99

ToroMatcha Sparkling Peach : starting September 6th, 2019 in Canada suggested retail price : $3.99

ToroMatcha Sparkling Lemon mint : starting September 6th, 2019 in Canada suggested retail price : $3.99

ToroMatcha Latte with oat milk : starting September 6th, 2019 in Canada suggested retail price : $3.99

The products are sold online and in stores. They are going to be available in the USA early 2020. The list of points of sale is updated weekly online at www.toromatcha.com

It all started in Montreal

Oussama founded ToroMatcha in Montreal in 2017. The idea behind the company was inspired by his life partner, Ilaria, who grew up in Japan and who consumed matcha on a daily basis. Oussama, who had the entrepreneurial flame, saw the business opportunity and did not hesitate to leave his engineering job to devote 100% to the success of his company.

“ToroMatcha is my idea of what a healthy energy drink should be. I believe in the power of matcha and want to bring it in the easiest possible way; That’s why I created ToroMatcha: a healthy alternative to energy drinks, made with only ‘good for you’ ingredients. Basically, a better source of energy,” said Oussama Saoudi, Founder and President of ToroMatcha.

For more information, do not hesitate to visit our website: www.toromatcha.com. Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/ToroMatcha, and on Facebook Facebook.com/ToroMatcha,