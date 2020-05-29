Beverage Trade Network Launches Get Drinks Delivered to offer small business owners a widespread platform during the COVID-19 phase.

You might be delivering, but not everyone might know about it – so how are you going to make customers see that you’re delivering? This is exactly why Beverage Trade Network is launching Get Drinks Delivered.

Get Drinks Delivered is going to be available for registration to all bars, restaurants, bottle shops, wineries, distilleries, and breweries that are making deliveries to customers.

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is a major battle that everyone around the world is fighting. The pandemic has heavily affected businesses across the globe, with the drinks industry also taking a huge hit. With on-premise establishments closing down, a lot of bars and restaurants have started delivering – so have wineries, distilleries, and breweries. However, a major issue that some of these people are facing is that consumers might not know who is delivering or not.

What is Get Drinks Delivered?

Get Drinks Delivered is an online platform that helps consumers discover and support small business owners that are open for direct deliveries.

Right now people are looking for deliveries, stepping out has become a very rare occurrence, as it should be. However, businesses that are delivering deserve the support in doing so during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Everyone is looking for a delivery, no one is stepping out, and with Get Drinks Delivered, those of you who are delivering can easily be recognized by customers.

Let’s not forget that visibility is the most important thing right now, and with Get Drinks Delivered, not only will customers know that you’re directly delivering – but you will also gain both visibility and credibility across the customer base.

With Get Drinks Delivered, you are also bound to gain a new customer base who are looking for delivery.

It’s as simple as it gets. Sign up, and get your delivery orders.

Can I be on Get Drinks Delivered?

Get Drinks Delivered is a platform for all restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and bottle shops that are delivering right now. So if you’re offering your customers direct delivery, then you need to be on Get Drinks Delivered. Use this link to register.

“We may very well be in this new normal till the vaccine comes, which may be 12-18 months. This new solution will help the business to get in front of consumers. This is not a backend ecommerce solution or a wine club solution software or a logistical solution – this is pure sales and orders. This will help wineries, breweries, distilleries, bottle shops and restaurants who are delivering themselves in their neighborhoods tell their consumers they are open and are delivering,” said Sid Patel, CEO and Founder of Beverage Trade Network.

“It’s a very simple solution to a very big problem. Consumers will be able to see who is delivering, what product type and which zip codes, and call the business directly. More importantly, BTN will be helping push these businesses and help them market the message to crate awareness and orders,” Patel added.

For Business Owners: Registration Now Open For The Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries, Bottle Shops, and Restaurant That Are Delivering. Reach Consumers In Your Neighbourhood Effectively In COVID-19 Phase and Keep Your Doors Open.

Who Can Register?

Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries, Bottle shops and restaurant that are delivering themselves.

For further questions, email aaron@beveragetradenetwork.com.

About Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network is the world’s leading B2B beverage networking & media platform, creating global platforms & marketplace for the drinks & cannabis industry to learn, network & grow. Along with IBWSS UK, IBWSS SF, and IBWSS Shanghai, BTN also organizes other trade shows such as Cannabis Food Show & Cannabis Drinks Expo in both San Francisco and Chicago, and USA Trade Tasting in New York. The platform also shines the light on wines, beers, and spirits, by bringing them in front of trade buyers through their competitions like Sommelier’s Choice Awards, Bartender’s Spirits Awards, London Wine Competition, London Spirits Competition, and London Beer Competition.

To know more, visit www.beveragetradenetwork.com

For More Information:

https://getdrinksdelivered.com/