BevNET Live Winter 2020 Breakout: Marketing Strategy While Scaling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Scaling from a startup to an established brand is difficult enough as it is. Trying to do so without a comprehensive plan to promote and communicate your brand to mainstream consumers, it can be near impossible.

In this breakout session recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019, ROAR Beverage Company CMO Eric Berniker broke down some of the key steps in developing a marketing strategy during a period of rapid growth. Drawing on his experiences at Vitaminwater, Pirate’s Booty and CORE Hydration and ROAR, he explained the importance for brands to “find your lane” with both positioning and packaging, the value of sharing stories to build a community around a product and the signposts that indicate a company is connecting with the market.

Note: Due to technical difficulties, the main microphone recording of this presentation is not active from approximately 2:36-17:20.