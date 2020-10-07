BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown 20: A Two-Day Virtual Pitch Competition this November

The leading business pitch competition for the beverage industry is back. The 20th edition of BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, returns to the virtual world on November 17th and 19th. The platform catapults startup beverage brands into the spotlight and has discovered some of the hottest products currently on the market.

Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, the New Beverage Showdown focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. The November competition will create a virtual platform for the hottest new beverage brands to gain awareness within the industry and share their plans with a slate of judges who can help take their businesses to the next level.

The competition kicks off on Tuesday, November 17th with a semifinal round of rapid fire two-minute pitches. A panel of respected industry investors, retailers and gatekeepers then judge the pitches and provide constructive feedback, ultimately determining who will advance to the finals, while also taking into consideration the audience vote.

The competition then concludes on Thursday, November 19th with a final round of longer pitches in front of a new group of judges. A live Q&A session follows, providing valuable feedback and analysis for both the presenters and the audience. The champion will take home the trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000 – and will join past winners, including Drink Moment, Corsa, Health-Ade Kombucha, Cann, Rise Brewing Co., and Hoplark HopTea.

Pitch your beverage brand to the industry without even leaving your house. The application deadline is November 5th at 5PM ET. A subscription to BevNET and NOSH is required to participate.

See what it takes by rewatching Moment’s winning presentation from the virtual New Beverage Showdown 19 this past June.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website. Questions about the New Beverage Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.