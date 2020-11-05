BUBBL’R Antioxidant Sparkling Water Launches Lemon Lime Twist’r Flavor

Mix things up with BUBBL’R Antioxidant Sparkling Water’s exciting new flavor, Lemon Lime Twist’r! Serving as the eighth addition to BUBBL’R’s diverse flavor portfolio, the sweet and sour combination of lemon and lime will add an unique twist to the existing lineup. With refreshing hints of citrus, Lemon Lime Twist’r will make for the perfect energizing pick-me-up.

Lemon and Lime are the two most popular flavors across the entire sparkling water category and account for 23% of all Sparkling Water sales. Consumer polling indicated that lemon lime flavor combinations trended highest in purchase intent among sparkling water consumers and more specifically, the male demographic.

“We are thrilled to announce Lemon Lime Twist’r as the newest BUBBL’R flavor. We saw trends that indicated lemon lime is a universally enjoyed flavor combination and decided it would be the perfect fit for our brand,” said Tyler Hartmann, Director of Marketing and Brand Development for BUBBL’R. “The versatility of a lemon lime flavor is what originally intrigued us. It’s sweet and sour blend is perfect to enjoy on its own, or combine with alcohol for the ultimate mixed drink.”

BUBBL’R’s Lemon Lime Twist’r will launch both single serve 12 oz. cans along with take-home 8-packs on November 16th, 2020. These packages will be available in a variety of grocery and convenience stores throughout the central United States.

To find a location near you, visit http://www.drinkbubblr.com/store-locator/.

About BUBBL’R

BUBBL’R first launched in 2017 as a sub-brand of Klarbrunn, a Wisconsin company owned by thirty-seven families that represent independently owned Pepsi bottlers. BUBBL’R is an antioxidant sparkling water with zero grams of sugar that boosts, energizes and restores balance. It has natural flavors and colors, with no artificial sweeteners and naturally sourced caffeine from guarana. BUBBL’R is sweeter than sparkling water which makes it a uniquely satisfying, healthy beverage option. Klarbrunn is owned and manufactured by WIS-PAK, Inc. with the Brand’s corporate office located in Watertown, Wisconsin