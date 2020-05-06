Bug Juice Announces New Functional Beverage Line Extension

Vita Bug, a subsidiary of Bug Juice, recently announced the introduction and shipping of a New Functional Beverage Line extension.

Vita Bug is the first beverage clinically formulated to help boost Immune Systems. Buffered for children’s sensitive digestive systems, Vita Bug™ includes 13 Vitamins, 7 Minerals and 5 essential Electrolytes.

We contacted Doctors and nationally renowned Nutritionists to determine what would be the best way to help and support children’s immune systems. We recognized the need for a buffered system supplying vitamins, minerals, amino acids and electrolytes.

Vita Bug is the first Functional children’s beverage formulated to support children’s immune systems.

A bottle a day helps keep the doctor away

Vita Bug was developed as a direct result of extensive interviews and testing with Doctors and nationally renowned Nutritionists. Bug Juice converted these findings into our proven kid friendly package, and great tasting beverage that our distributors, retail customers, as well as, concerned Moms will buy. Vita Bug™ meets the concerns of Moms for their children’s health during the current health pandemic and beyond. Both flavors are packed with 100% of Children’s Daily Vitamins and Nutrients such as electrolytes and antioxidants.

Why take a pill, Drink a Vita Bug

Vita Bug™ is approved for the following FDA labeling claims:

Heart healthy Cholesterol free

Low sugar Anti-inflammatory properties

Low sodium Bone and joint health benefits

Teeth and bones healthy Buffered for children’s digestive system

Electrolytic hydration Minerals

Antioxidants Vitamins

Good source of vitamins and minerals Energy boosting

“Vita Bug™ will meet the needs of Mom’s concerns for their Children’s health and still provide great tasting and fun flavors for kids,” said Joe Norton, President Bug Juice International, Inc.

Bug Juice is America’s Original and Best-Selling children’s drink and is considered the innovator and leader in the Children’s Drink Category. Bug Juice’s strategy is to add incremental dollars to the category with great tasting and fun flavors for kids.