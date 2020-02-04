Bulletproof Introduces Collagen Protein Boosts

SEATTLE– The latest innovation from Bulletproof, Collagen Protein Boosts are flavorful powdered drink mixes designed to make your daily dose of collagen delicious, easy, and more beneficial.

With specific nutrients to target and support your unique functional needs, Boosts are a simple step to overall health by delivering collagen plus added benefits with no added steps to your routine. Available in three varieties, they can be used daily in conjunction or rotation with current collagen offerings.

Berry Lemonde Beauty Boost supports healthy, lustrous hair, smoother more hydrated skin, and strong nails

Blueberry Acai Joint Boost supports flexible, nimble joints

Orange Vanilla Gut Boost supports overall digestive health and healthy gut microbiome

