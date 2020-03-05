Caveman Coffee Launches Cold Brew Lattes for Paleo, Keto & Plant-Based Diets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Caveman Coffee Co. has launched a Cold Brew Latte Line that checks all the boxes and delivers a nutritious blended RTD line up. The new flavors include Vanilla, Mocha and a seasonal Pumpkin Spice. The Vanilla was released first via Amazon and Shopify and achieved the #1 new product listing on Amazon, joining Caveman’s Nitro Cold Brew that held the #1 spot when it was released in 2019.

“Our new line up is crafted to be a creamy and delicious latte that delivers performance ingredients that help your body thrive,” said founder Lacie Mackey.

The performance ingredients include coffee and emulsified MCT (from Coconut) for energy, along with potassium and salt for added electrolytes. Each ingredient stays true to a Paleo, Keto or plant-based diet, satisfying the conscious customer while still delivering bold flavor and a creamy mouth feel.

All Caveman Coffee Co. cold brew drinks are true cold brews, the result of a craft 16 hour process. They are shelf stable and come with a combination matte and gloss finished can for a premium visual and tactile experience, intended to attract the eye and the hands of customers.

Caveman Coffee Co. is a specialty coffee company with a mission of making healthy and nutritious products in the natural food space. Caveman Coffee Co. was established in 2013 and now sells to customers all over the world, through their website, Amazon and specialty retailers. Caveman Coffee Co. was founded by athletes Tait Fletcher, Keith Jardine and Lacie Mackey.