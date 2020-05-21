DRY Soda Company Debuts DRY Botanical Bubbly 2020 Summer Celebration Bottles

SEATTLE– DRY Soda Company, creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet line of non-alcoholic beverages, has debuted its limited-edition 2020 Summer Celebration bottles in Pineapple and Watermelon. With beautiful summer-inspired packaging incorporating DRY’s new product name and look, which were announced earlier this year, these 750-mL shareable Celebration bottles are deliciously fresh zero-proof substitutes for rosé or sugary mixed drinks, providing refreshing summertime sips without the alcohol.

“Summer is a time for celebration with friends and family, whether that’s at home creating memories or outside soaking up the sun,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY Soda Company. “We’re excited to debut our limited-edition line of summery, zero-alcohol craft beverages that everyone can enjoy, with festive packaging inspired by the season.”

DRY Botanical Bubbly Summer Celebration bottles bring the vibrant, joyful feels of summer to life in crisp, thirst-quenching zero-proof beverages. The bottles feature whimsical watercolor designs painted by artist Catalina Estrada that pop with bright colors and honor the real ingredients used in the beverages: sliced watermelons and pineapples.

DRY Botanical Bubbly Watermelon and Pineapple Summer Celebration bottles contain just four ingredients and are inspired by the real, juicy and vibrant flavors of watermelon and pineapple. Founded in 2005 by Klaus, who believes that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol, DRY was crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology and sipping on its own in place of a cocktail or wine. Perfect for sharing, easy to sip solo or mix into a zero-proof cocktail, like all of DRY’s beverages, both Summer Celebration bottle flavors are Non-GMO Project Veri?ed, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU Kosher and sodium-free, with only 45-70 calories per 12-ounce serving and about half the sugar and calories of sodas and juices. Additional details include:

DRY Botanical Bubbly Pineapple Summer Celebration bottle – ripe, citrusy flavor that resembles a tropical paradise; pairs well with grilled chicken, chopped salads, fish and tacos.

DRY Botanical Bubbly Watermelon Summer Celebration bottle – refreshing and mouth-watering zest of melon; pairs well with kebabs, barbecue, caprese, shrimp and vegetables.

DRY’s Summer Celebration bottles are available with an SRP of $5.99 through the summer in H-E-B, ALDI, BevMo! and more, and DRY’s new e-commerce site, which launched in May at www.drinkdry.com/store. DRY’s core line of beverages is available in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Shnuck’s, HEB and many more, plus online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. To learn more about DRY, please visitwww.drinkdry.com.

About DRY Soda Company

DRY Soda Company is the creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a line of beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet non-alcoholic beverages made with just a handful of ingredients. Founded in Seattle in 2005 by mother of four Sharelle Klaus, DRY Botanical Bubbly was created to be an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated beverage that tastes great, looks perfect in a party setting, and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the party and feel celebrated. The line features eight non-alcoholic, culinary-inspired flavors that are sweetened with a touch of cane sugar and available in 12-ounce glass bottles, slim 12-ounce cans, four-packs and seasonal 750-mL Celebration bottles. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America. For more information about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.