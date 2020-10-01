Dry Soda Company Debuts Limited-Edition Sober October Starter Kit

SEATTLE– DRY Soda Company, creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet line of non-alcoholic beverages, has launched a Sober October Starter Kit designed to help consumers reset for fall with a month-long alcohol detox. Sober October is a popular initiative that encourages people give up alcohol for the entire month of October. There are many benefits attributed to not drinking alcohol for an entire month, ranging from improving health and sleep, reducing brain fog, and weight loss, in addition to helping people re-evaluate their relationships with alcohol.

“I think it’s so important to check-in with yourself regularly about your drinking habits, and Sober October is a great time to do that ahead of the holiday season,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “That’s why we’ve introduced a special kit to help make Sober October easier. We’ve packed this box with tools and essentials to help easily swap booze with non-alcoholic alternatives, plus some other treats to keep you going all month long.”

Available now on DRY’s e-commerce site, the Sober October Starter Kit contains everything you need to drink well, live well, and eat well for the entire month. The kit will be available through the end of October for $75, and contains:

Drink Well Two exclusive zero-proof cocktail recipes featuring DRY, Monin syrup and Elements Shrubs: DRY Royale – crafted with DRY Lavender Botanical Bubbly and Pineberry Monin simple syrup. Dragon Fruit Martini – made with DRY Ginger Botanical Bubbly and dragon fruit syrup. Discount codes for premium non-alcoholic beverages, including Hairless Dog Brewing, BetterRhodes.com, and Ritual Coasters

Live Well A Sober October vintage t-shirt DRY sweatband Free fitness & mobility class from KaisaFit Spotify workout playlist

Eat Well 3Cricketeer Lime Chili Crickets & Crick protein powder for an alternative protein source Chocolate Peanut Butter KIND Energy Bar Theo Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused anxiety, stress and self-quarantine related loneliness and boredom to skyrocket, which has led to a rise in drinking. According to Nielsen data, in-store alcohol sales were up 54 percent in late March compared to last year, while online sales were up nearly 500 percent in late April. A Morning Consult poll of 2,200 U.S. adults conducted in early April found that 16 percent of all adults said they were drinking more during the pandemic, with higher rates among younger adults, including a quarter of millennials and nearly 20 percent of Gen Xers. Alcohol detox challenges like Sober October can be an opportunity for people re-evaluate their relationships with alcohol and improve their health, brain function, weight loss, and more.

Available in eight culinary-inspired flavors, like Lavender, Ginger, Vanilla, Fuji Apple and Cucumber, DRY Botanical Bubbly is crafted with just four ingredients and is inspired by the real flavors of fruit, herbs and spices. Founded in 2005 by Klaus, who believes that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol, DRY was crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on its own in place of a cocktail or wine. Easy to sip solo or mix into a zero-proof cocktail, all flavors are Non-GMO Project Veri?ed, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU Kosher and sodium-free, with only 45-70 calories per 12-ounce serving and less sugar and calories than sparkling wine.

DRY’s Sober October Starter Kit is available online for $75. DRY Botanical Bubbly is available in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Shnuck’s, H-E-B and many more, plus online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. To purchase the Sober October Starter Kit and to learn more about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

About DRY Soda Company

DRY Soda Company is the creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a line of beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet non-alcoholic beverages made with just a handful of ingredients. Founded in Seattle in 2005 by mother of four Sharelle Klaus, DRY Botanical Bubbly was created to be an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated beverage that tastes great, looks perfect in a party setting, and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the party and feel celebrated. The line features eight non-alcoholic, culinary-inspired flavors that are sweetened with a touch of cane sugar and available in 12-ounce glass bottles, slim 12-ounce cans, four-packs and seasonal 750-mL Celebration bottles. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America. For more information about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkdry.com/