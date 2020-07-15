DRY Soda Company Expands Distribution In Texas Through Partnership With Ambiente

SEATTLE– DRY Soda Company, creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet line of non-alcoholic beverages, has announced a new partnership with Ambiente, a leading statewide fine wine, craft beer and specialty beverage distributor in Texas. The partnership will expand DRY’s reach in Texas and bring its non-alcoholic beverages to grocery and liquor stores throughout the state, including H-E-B, Central Market, Safeway, Albertsons, SPECs, Total Wine, Kroger, Brookshires, Goody Goody, Twin Liquor and more. As part of the alliance, DRY and Ambiente will launch in-store couponing, a recipe support program, and 750-mL Wine & DRY display programs to elevate social drinking for everyone.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to sophisticated, elegant alternatives to alcohol, so we’re excited to work with Ambiente to help build the non-alcoholic set in key grocers and liquor stores throughout Texas,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “Leaning more strongly into the wine and spirits markets has been a goal for us as we work to make this mission a reality, so we’re happy to begin this relationship with Ambiente and continue expanding into the liquor store channel.”

Available in eight culinary-inspired flavors like Lavender, Ginger, Vanilla, Fuji Apple and Cucumber, DRY Botanical Bubbly is crafted with just four ingredients and is inspired by the real flavors of fruit, herbs and spices. Founded in 2005 by Klaus, who believes that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol, DRY was crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology and sipping on its own in place of a cocktail or wine. Easy to sip solo or mix into a zero-proof cocktail, all flavors are Non-GMO Project Veri?ed, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU Kosher and sodium-free, with only 45-70 calories per 12-ounce serving and about half the sugar and calories of sodas and juices.

“We are extremely excited to work with DRY Botanical Bubbly in the great state of Texas,” said Tristan Maldonado, President and Co-Owner of Ambiente. “Our focus on being a premier ‘value added’ beverage distributor is absolutely more enhanced with DRY!”

DRY Botanical Bubbly is available in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Shnuck’s, H-E-B and many more, plus online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. To learn more about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com. For sales inquiries, please contact David Link at david@drysoda.com.

About DRY Soda Company

DRY Soda Company is the creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a line of beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet non-alcoholic beverages made with just a handful of ingredients. Founded in Seattle in 2005 by mother of four Sharelle Klaus, DRY Botanical Bubbly was created to be an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated beverage that tastes great, looks perfect in a party setting, and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the party and feel celebrated. The line features eight non-alcoholic, culinary-inspired flavors that are sweetened with a touch of cane sugar and available in 12-ounce glass bottles, slim 12-ounce cans, four-packs and seasonal 750-mL Celebration bottles. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America. For more information about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

About Ambiente

Founded in 1989, Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente”) is one of the largest value-added distributors of craft beer, fine wine, artisan sprits, and specialty beverages in the State of Texas. Headquartered in Austin with three additional distribution centers in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, Ambiente has become the premier distributor in Texas for supplying superior products to retailers, restaurants, premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and five-star resorts across the state. Ambiente’s Beverage Division was formed in 2019 when Ambiente acquired Hops and Vines Distributing to create the first statewide beverage distributor in Texas that was independent from large supplier conglomerates. For more information on Ambiente’s Beverage Division, please visit www.ambientebeverage.com.

For More Information

www.drinkdry.com/