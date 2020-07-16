Electrolit Beverage Brand Expands Product Line to Include Three Fruit Flavors

CERRITOS, Calif.– Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – has expanded their product line to include three new flavors in response to immense demand from consumers coast to coast. Hibiscus, Fruit Punch and Berry Bliss will join Electrolit’s existing product line to grow their fruit-centric options while maintaining the brand’s reputation for uncompromised quality.

“We have been manufacturing the highest quality electrolyte beverages on the market for dozens of years, and backed by consumer demand, we felt it was time to expand our product line with some delicious new flavors,” said Caridad Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. “We are eager to launch these new profiles for the warmer, Summer months to promote hydration for our consumers across the country and internationally.”

The three new flavors add to Electrolit’s already robust line of products, nine flavors are currently on the market, including Kiwi-Strawberry, Grape, Mandarin-Orange, Coconut and more. Each new flavor profile will maintain the integrity and high-quality ingredients of the brand’s existing formula.

All of Electrolit’s products are scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose to provide complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low. Ideal for consumption after prolonged exposure to heat, physical activity, hangovers and sickness, Electrolit provides immediate replenishment to the body.

The brand plans to continue product line and distribution expansion throughout 2020 and beyond. This year, Electrolit widened their distribution to include multiple convenience store chains across the U.S., in addition to current distribution partnerships with major retailers and grocers such as Walmart and Kroger. Electrolit can also be purchased through online channels such as Amazon.com. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.