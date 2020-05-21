Elevator Talk: Oregon Hop Springs Delivers PNW Hops in a Non-Alc Format

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Cindy Glick is the co-founder of Oregon Hop Springs, the makers of non-alcoholic and calorie-free carbonated water infused with select hops from the Pacific Northwest. The region is well-known for its hop varieties, which bring flavor to IPAs and pale ales brewed across the country. Now, Oregon Hop Springs aims to bring those same flavors to health-conscious and active consumers, without the alcohol and calories. As the startup company moves into the next stage of ramping up production, they are seeking an investor that can provide business operations expertise. Additionally, the company is focused on giving back to watershed councils and watershed education. Their ideal partner would be ecologically and community oriented, supporting their values and plan to transform into a Certified B Corporation.

