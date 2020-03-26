EQ Labs Provides Amazon Fulfillment Update for Last Shot Drinks

LAS VEGAS– Following the initial introduction of Last Shot hydration drinks through Amazon’s online Fulfillment initiatives, and in response to heavy demand by consumers, management announced that the second fulfillment will be ready for pick up from Last Shot the company’s Las Vegas warehouse.

“We were extremely pleased to see that with our first Amazon outing, customer demand and ordering activity resulted in Last Shot® being completely sold out in two days,” said Mo Owens CEO. While management planned for an aggressive response from consumers, the demand resulted in the temporary lowering of inventories on hand. “Our aim is to ensure in the future that we have a smooth and continuing presence of product by doubling our fulfillment with Amazon in order to meet customer needs,” says Owens.

