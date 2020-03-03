Expo West 2020: Product and Brand Coverage Continues on BevNET and NOSH

A Note to Our Readers:

As you’ve observed and endured over the past couple of days, one of the most important product debut venues of the year, Natural Products Expo West, has been postponed. While brands and buyers are enthusiastic about the opportunity to gather in the near future, the calendar is running on opportunities for brands to publicize their plans for the year.

BevNET and NOSH were planning to attend and cover the event in force, and we plan to continue to bring to the industry the brand initiatives — new products, line extensions, branding changes, and company launches — that are going to flow through this Expo season.

During the past week, we’ve received dozens of announcements of releases timed to coincide with Expo West; the industry still awaits your plans, regardless of the postponement. We plan to be as busy this week as we would have been during the event. So if you have something to submit, send your natural food related news to www.nosh.com/submit/news and for beverage use www.bevnet.com/submit/news and we will post it to the site and/or potentially cover it in future stories.

If you would like to send us new product samples, as always you can send them to both NOSH and BevNET at 44 Pleasant St. Suite 100 Watertown, MA 02472

We look forward to hearing from all of you and send our best wishes and empathy to the New Hope team.

Very Respectfully,

BevNET and NOSH