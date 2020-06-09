Food and Beverage Shared Workspace Opens in Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO— CoLaboratory, Chicago’s newest shared workspace exclusively created to streamline innovation and foster collaboration for food and beverage companies announces its opening today in the West Loop, the center of the city’s dining scene.

Designed specifically for food and beverage professionals by the team at Menu Collective, CoLaboratory’s modern and tranquil environment provides all the amenities food and beverage companies need for a meaningful customer facing environment, which fosters genuine human connections:

A commercial kitchen and two commercial bar areas with twelve bookable working stations stocked with essential kitchenware and tools for product development and testing

Rentable storage space designed to store equipment and perishable products

Expansive, communal working spaces bookable to membership and outside food and beverage organizations for intimate meetings and large-scale events

Bright, naturally lit, spacious walkways and seating areas comfortable to roam between or work from

“We wanted to create a space where our members can enjoy their works environment as much or even more so than their own home,” said Stuart McCarroll, CoLaboratory Founder and CEO. “We understand that businesses are changing the way they work in the digital era, but people still value human connectivity. That’s why we carefully planned every detail of the space around flexibility, accessibility, efficiency, and connection – in addition, our members are excited to impress their clients in our space without the cost and hassle of having to manage a building such as ours on their own.”

CoLaboratory membership admissions are ongoing. Built on a foundation of workspace flexibility, the space welcomes local businesses looking to work onsite regularly as well as businesses who are looking for a place to work, meet, and present in the Chicago area on an as-needed basis.

“We are excited to have that connection to a facility with likeminded professionals driving innovation in an industry we collectively support,” said Brian Holdrich, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Welbilt and CoLaboratory member. “The concept of the CoLaboratory aligns in many ways with the business strategy that Welbilt follows. Multiple brands, or in this case, segment suppliers curating solutions in foodservice.”

Membership at CoLaboratory ranges from a single desk membership to a large office membership seating up to 30 people. All desk workspaces are complete with Herman Miller chairs tailored for comfort, and all members have access to technology-forward amenities including high speed WIFI, 24-hour smart phone activated office entry, and five reservable smart TV conference rooms. When members want an escape from their direct office space, CoLaboratory’s modern, naturally-lit atrium offers that getaway. With a high glass ceiling outside of the robust office area, the atrium is the perfect location for members to meet outside of their personal office without having to leave the building.

With the public health crisis of COVID-19 still ongoing, CoLaboratory requires all new members to attend an orientation addressing health and safety practices required within the space and its communal areas. The environment allows for social interaction or distancing with its wide hallways and spacious rooms. Temperature checks are also required upon arrival.

“The safety of our members is our highest priority now and always,” said Lani Peterson, CoLaboratory’s General Manager. “We are focused on keeping our tenants as safe as possible as we welcome them in their second home”

About CoLaboratory

Everything you need. The only place you’ll want to be. CoLaboratory is the workspace designed exclusively for food and beverage companies. It’s the perfect space to engage clients, and it offers an innovative ecosystem with an abundance of finely appointed features making every day a working pleasure.

As a member, you’ll have access to a commercial kitchen, bars and café spaces. Along with your office space, you’ll also have access to multiple conference rooms and shared open space to work within. CoLaboratory allows you to focus on growing your business – while letting us take care of everything else.