Gallery: February’s New Products

Consumers looking for a jolt of energy were in luck this month, as several new product launches offered consumers a caffeine fix this February, including new coffee launches from STōK, Nitro Beverage Co., Soul Grind and Silk, plus innovations from Reed’s and C4. Check out the gallery for this month’s notable product releases, including new flavors from Cloud Water and Hydrant and a new Super Coffee format.

Nitro Beverage Co. Nitro Beverage Co. Nitro Beverage Co. rolled out its new nitro-infused New Orleans Cold Brew Coffee, made with organic and Fair Trade coffee steeped with chicory, and containing flavor notes of chocolate, citrus and maple syrup. The cold brew contains 5 calories and 200 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can.

Kitu Life Super Coffee Kitu Life Super Coffee Kitu Life Super Coffee launched in coffee pod format this month in Hazelnut, Vanilla, Dark Roast and Mocha flavors. The pods contain 200 mg and are formulated with vitamins and antioxidants, available in 10-packs on Amazon and retailers such as Sprouts, Target and Kroger.

Cloud Water Cloud Water Cloud Water’s latest flavor launch is Aztec Chocolate & Strawberry, made with natural chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and a kick of chili pepper and infused with 25 mg of CBD. The new flavor is sold in 12-packs for $78 on the brand’s website.

Peloton Peloton Coffee fruit tea maker Peloton has added two new SKUs to its line of Cascara Tea: Lemon Lightly Sweet and Original Unsweetened. Lemon Lightly contains 60 calories and 14 g of sugar, while Original Unsweetened has 5 calories and 1 g of naturally occurring sugar.

SToK SToK Cold brew maker STōK released “Fueled,” a new line which includes creamers and ready-to-drink cold brew coffee. The Fueled Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Unsweet Coffee, available in 48 oz. multiserve bottles for $5.49, contains 10 g of protein and 5 g of MCT oil. Its Fueled Creamers contain 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of MCT oil and butter per serving, with a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 16 oz. bottle.

Southern Breeze Southern Breeze Cold brew sweet tea maker Southern Breeze has added a Watermelon flavor to its lineup of sweetened black teas. The new SKU is available in 20-packs of individually wrapped tea bags for $3.95 per box on the brand’s website.

Cann Cann THC and CBD-infused social tonic brand Cann launched Cann Lite, containing no added sugar and 8 calories per 7.5 oz. can.

Soul Grind Soul Grind California-based cannabis company Caliva entered the CBD beverage category with the launch of CBD-infused cold brew coffee brand Soul Grind. Its three unsweetened varieties -- Black, Mexican Chocolate and Vanilla -- contain 10 mg of CBD and 100 mg of caffeine per 8 oz. can, with a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Silk Silk Plant-based beverage brand Silk entered the ready-to-drink coffee category with new Almond & Oat Lattes made with cold brew Arabica coffee. The dairy-free lattes, packaged in recyclable bottles comprised of 80% sugar cane, are now available in Espresso and Mocha flavors for $5.49 per 48 oz. bottle at retailers in Target, Kroger, HEB and Fairway.

Starbucks Starbucks Starbucks expanded its ready-to-drink portfolio with the launch of new Nitro Cold Brew, available in Black, Vanilla Sweet Cream and Dark Caramel varieties. The canned cold brew is on shelves at retailers nationwide and select Starbucks locations.

Reed's Reed's Ginger brand Reed’s rolled out shelf-stable Wellness Shots, made with 3,000 mg of organic pressed ginger per 2 oz. bottle. The two shot varieties, Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize (with 100 mg of natural caffeine), are currently on shelves at Sprouts for $2.99 per bottle of $35 per 12-pack.

Ascent Ascent Sports nutrition company Ascent launched Recovery Water, a water-based beverage enhanced with 20 grams of whey protein and electrolytes and designed to assist athletes in post-workout recovery. Recovery Water is available now in Watermelon and Pineapple Coconut flavors online and will launch nationally at Kroger and Albertsons this spring.

C4 C4 Performance energy drink brand C4 launched Smart Energy, a mental performance drink aimed to support cognitive function. Its four flavors -- Cotton Candy, Peach Mango Nectar, Electric Sour and Freedom Ice -- can now be purchased at GNC stores nationwide, gyms and health clubs, and will soon launch at Walmart.

Premier Protein Premier Protein Premier Protein released a new line of breakfast-inspired protein shakes, Premier Protein with Oats. The shakes contain 20 g of protein, 7 g of fiber and 8 g of whole grain oats in Apple Cinnamon, Blueberries & Cream and Oats & Maple flavors. The brand also added a Cafe Latte flavor, its first caffeinated offering, to its line of RTD protein shakes, launching nationwide next month in retailers such as Target.

Ignite Beverages Ignite Beverages IGNITE Beverages announced the launch of sugar-free performance beverage line ZRO this month in four flavors: BlueRasp BILZ, Peach Crisp, Purely Passion and TartBreaker. The beverage is formulated with patented ingredients including AMATEA and AlphaSize aimed at supporting cognition, focus and concentration, and will be distributed in North America and available on IGNITE Beverages’ website.

Hydrant Hydrant Hydrant added Raspberry Lemonade to its flavor range of Caffeinated Hydration Mixes, which the brand rolled out last October. Like the Orange and Lemon flavors, Raspberry Lemonade contains 100 mg of caffeine from green tea and 200 mg of L-Theanine per packet, and is available for purchase on the brand’s website.

Jocko Jocko Jocko launched Jocko Discipline Go Drink, a monk fruit-sweetened ready-to-drink energy formula containing 95 mg of caffeine. The drink -- available in Tropical Thunder, Dak Savage and Citrus Psycho flavors -- is aimed at supporting physical and cognitive function.

Once Upon a Farm Once Upon a Farm Kids food and beverage brand Once Upon a Farm’s newest launch is Dairy-Free Protein Smoothies, which contain probiotics and 6 grams of protein (from pumpkin seeds) per 6 oz. bottle. The smoothies are available in So Strawberry, Banana Berry and Perfectly Pineapple flavors, along with a Red Raspberry flavor available exclusively at Kroger, for a suggested retail price of $2.99.