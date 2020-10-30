Gallery: October’s New Beverage Launches

In this month’s New Product Gallery, we highlight a handful of notable new product releases from a busy October, including Sparkling Ice’s move into alkaline water, nutritional drinks from Kate Farms and Project Breakfast, plus new powder mixes from Kinderlyte, Liquid I.V., HidrateSpark, Cure Hydration and Nutrient Survival.

Tractor Beverages Tractor Beverages Starting this month, organic fountain drinks company Tractor Beverage has introduced three varieties of organic lemonade -- original, Blackberry Mint and Stone Fruit -- at fast casual dining chain B. GOOD.

Ugly Ugly Leaning into its reputation for quirky and innovative flavors, Ugly Drinks has named Pumpkin Spice as the latest in its rotating series of monthly limited-edition flavored sparkling water releases. The flavor is available now at uglydrinks.com ($22.49 per 24-pack) and at Kroger, Publix and other retailers.

GO BIG GO BIG All-natural energy shot brand GO BIG has launched the third flavor in its line up this month: Raspberry Pomegranate, with approximately 200 mg of caffeine. The flavor is available online alongside GO BIG’s other two SKUs (Blood Orange Ginger, Blueberry Açaì) in a 3-count sampler pack for $11.97 and 9-count single flavor or variety packs for $35.91.

Uncle Matt's Uncle Matt's Available in 52 oz. multi-serve bottles at Wegmans, Publix and select Whole Foods and Shoprite stores, Uncle Matt’s Ultimate Immunity is made with organic orange juice and elderberry, and contains 300% of your daily dose of Vitamin C, 50% Vitamin D and 25% Zinc.

Monster Energy Monster Energy Launched in collaboration with renown street artist RISK, Monster has introduced two new varieties to its Juice Monster product family: Papillon and Khaotic. The former is an updated take on the beloved Khaos flavor, while Papillon offers a light flavor with hints of peach and nectarine. Both flavors are now available at stores nationwide.

Kate Farms Kate Farms Kate Farms is expanding its product portfolio of plant-based formulas with the addition of a three-SKU line of nutrition shakes, available in Chocolate, Vanilla and Coffee flavors. Each 11 oz. carton contains 330 calories, 16 grams of organic pea protein, as well as essential vitamins and minerals. The product is available for order at katefarms.com.

Nutrient Survival Nutrient Survival Launching ahead of the winter season, Nutrient Survival’s latest powder drink mix products are Revive Therapy and Immune Boost. The former is designed to support fast recovery from mild symptoms through a blend of zinc, cranberries, myrrh, beta-caryophyllene and Vitamins A,C, and E. Meanwhile, Immune Boost contains ginger, green tea, magnesium, zinc and Vitamins A,C, and E. Both products are available at NutrientSurvival.com, with Immune Boost in 30-count packs of single-serving sticks (SRP $42) and Revive Therapy in 10-count packs for $30.

IVUSION IVUSION Set to launch in December, IVUSION is a new line of premium hydration drinks in 12 oz. cans in two flavors, Citrus Orange and Mixed Berries.

Bio-K Plus Bio-K Plus Probiotics company Bio-K Plus International has introduced a new subline called Essential to its Bio-K Plus Probiotic line of ready-to-drink products. Comprised of low-calorie flavored sparkling waters and iced teas. The line will be available on Amazon in mid-November before a wide retail launch in January 2021.

Project Breakfast Project Breakfast The first CPG brand from online marketplace The Naked Market, Project Breakfast is a plant-based, keto-friendly morning nutrition drink available in three flavors: Vanilla Chai, Green Tea Matcha and Morning Chocolate. Each variety contains 14 grams of protein, 3 grams of net carbs and 2 grams of sugar per 11 oz. can. The line is available now at The Naked Market and projectbreakfast.com.

RISE RISE Having launched its original oat milk as a standalone product, nitro cold brew maker RISE is now expanding the line with new flavors Chocolate and Vanilla, both in 32 oz. TetraPak cartons. They are available now at Whole Foods, Amazon, and Risebrewingco.com for a suggested retail price of $3.99 each.

Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. The latest line extension from powder hydration mix brand Liquid I.V. is Immune Support, which touts a blend of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc and proprietary ingredient Wellmune. The product is available now in individual powder sticks and 14-count packs in a single flavor (Tangerine).

G FUEL G FUEL To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of e-sports gaming organization FaZe Clan, G-Fuel has introduced FaZe X, a new sugar-free flavor with 140 mg of caffeine and the brand’s proprietary energy and focus-enhancing ingredients. FaZe X is available in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one tub and one 16 oz. shaker cup, at gfuel.com.

H2? (H2O) Sonoma Soft Seltzer H2? (H2O) Sonoma Soft Seltzer H2? (H2O) Sonoma Soft Seltzer is a non-alcoholic sparkling water infused with the juice of 100% Californian varietal wine grapes, plus premium dealcoholized wine and natural flavor extracts. The brand is launching the first three -- Pinot Noir, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc -- of eight planned varieties in 16 oz. cans on H2OSeltzer.com.

Icaro Tea Icaro Tea From Baltimore-based beverage company Mobtown Fermentation -- the same team behind Wild Kombucha -- comes Icaro Tea, a new organic ready-to-drink yerba mate brand launching online on November 12. Icaro will launch in two flavors (Mint and Hibiscus) and for every can sold the company will donate 1% to Living Classrooms to promote arts education in Baltimore City.

Premier Protein Premier Protein The newest addition to Premier Protein’s line of protein shakes is Cinnamon Roll, which contains 30 grams of protein, 160 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 24 vitamins and minerals per 11 oz. container. The product is available now online and at retail stores.

Kinderlyte Kinderlyte Kinderyte, makers of functional hydration powder products, has introduced two new varieties: Kinderlyte Sleep and Kinderlyte Immunity. The latter features a plant-based blend of elderberry extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc, while the former uses a proprietary blend of melatonin and botanicals. Both are now available at Walgreens, CVS, and Kinderlyte.com for a suggested retail price of $11.99 per 6-count pack.

Collective Project Collective Project Collective Project, the sister brand of Collective Arts Brewing, has introduced a new line of CBD-infused drinks, including two varieties of sparkling juice -- Cucumber, Lemon & Lime and Mango, Pineapple & Coconut -- and two types of sparkling teas -- Raspberry & Hibiscus Rooibos and Asian Pear & Schisandra Green. Formulated to balance elevated and complex flavors with functional benefits, each 335 ml can is infused with 20 mg of hemp-derived CBD. The line is available online at collectiveproject.com for $17.99 for a 4-pack.

Cure Hydration Cure Hydration Powder hydration mix brand Cure is growing its flavor lineup with the addition of Ruby Riot Grapefruit, available in 14 and 28-count packs of individual sticks.

International Delight International Delight The new seasonal flavor from International Delight with Buddy the Elf Coffee Creamers is Caramel Waffle Cookie. The brand is also showcasing new wraps on bottles of its other seasonal releases, Frosted Sugar Cookie Coﬀee Creamer and Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer. All products are available now for $3.79.

Alkaline88 Alkaline88 Alkaline water brand Alkaline88 has introduced new 2-liter single-serve and 6-pack formats, both of which are available now at HomeGoods and other retailers.

HidrateSpark WAVE HidrateSpark WAVE HidrateSpark, makers of the Bluetooth-connected ‘smart’ water bottle Steel, is launching its first beverage product: Wave, a range of sugar-free and zero-calorie electrolyte drink powders made with pink Himalayan sea salt. Wave’s blend of electrolytes includes sodium potassium, calcium, phosphorus, chloride, magnesium as well as vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin B12, and zinc. Available in lemon, strawberry, and pink lemonade, each 32-serving container has a SRP of $37.49.