Hapi Water Expands Nationally at Walmart

Sugar free children’s drink manufacturer Hapi Drinks, Inc., is excited to announce that Hapi Water will now be available at over 800 Walmart stores nationally.

“We are pleased that Walmart has recognized our growth in their channel and sees the value we provide to parents looking for a great tasting choice for their kids that has zero sugar,” said Karsten Idsal, president and co-founder of Hapi Drinks, Inc.

Hapi Water is currently available in over 2,700 stores in the U.S. including H-E-B, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter and many other leading grocery retailers.