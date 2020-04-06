Hello Alice Launches COVID-19 Business Resource Center, Business For All Emergency Grants to Support Small Businesses

NEW YORK-– Hello Alice, a free multi-channel platform powered by AI technology that guides business owners through the growth of their company, announces the launch of their COVID-19 business resource center. In partnership with the U.S. Chamber Foundation Foundation and hundreds of entrepreneur networks and government agencies, the digital resource center is designed to provide business owners and entrepreneurs with step-by-step, comprehensive access to financial support, government programs, mentors and the real-world help urgently needed at this time. Founders/Business owners can visit www.covid19businesscenter.com to apply for an emergency grant, access financial aid, search national, state, and local government programs, learn how to operate a remote team and migrate business from offline to online, receive anxiety and mental health resources, connect with a supportive community, and more.

“We’re proud to partner with Hello Alice to get critical information into the hands of small business owners and help them navigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Carolyn Cawley, U.S. Chamber Foundation President. “When business thrives, communities thrive, and we’re committed to getting America working again.”

According to recent studies by Lendio, 38% of small businesses are currently reporting a loss in revenue. Over 40% of small businesses already report a significant decline in business, and 41% of small businesses owners say they are going to apply for financial aid due to COVID-19. To help owners with their cash flow needs, Hello Alice and its partners, the eBay Foundation and Silicon Valley Bank, are proud to deploy COVID-19 Business for All Emergency Grants of $10,000 each, which are to be distributed immediately to impacted owners with 50 or less employees. In addition to funding, grant recipients will receive ongoing support from the Hello Alice community and their partners, such as Verizon. Owners can complete a grant application at the resource center website.

“There is a dire need to support small businesses owners at this time — our local superheroes, who create countless jobs for others and stimulate our economy, are currently facing difficult circumstances and decisions,” said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice. “My co-founder Carolyn Rodz and the entire Hello Alice team are working day and night to ensure business owners have everything they need to make it through this challenging time. By sharing support wherever we can, we will be the sidekick working with small business owners, everywhere, to survive and sustain during this pandemic.”

With over half a million small businesses launching in the U.S. every month, the impact of COVID-19 has highlighted the important role small businesses play in our country’s economic stability. The COVID-19 business resource center is a key initiative of Business for All, which Hello Alice recently launched with support from Verizon. The initiative provides peer to peer networking and a mentorship community that will allow for experts, government officials, enterprise executives and industry leaders to mentor businesses in real time, with a goal to mentor 100,000 small business owners.

Minority-owned businesses are two times as likely to be negatively affected by COVID-19. To ensure that Hello Alice remains deeply rooted in inclusion, mutual accountability, and the power of collective impact, the company aims to provide access and resources to all owners with an emphasis on empowering the “New Majority,” namely women, people of color, military connected entrepreneurs, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and entrepreneurs with disabilities. Additionally, in December when announcing its Series A, Hello Alice solidified their mission of inclusivity by sharing their first-of-its-kind morality clause.

Hello Alice investors and partners include Bumble, Serena Ventures led by Serena Williams, SVB Financial Group (the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank), Pendrell, Cathie Reid, Jean Case, Phyllis Newhouse, Shatter Fund, and Signia Venture Partners.

Hello Alice is with every entrepreneur to ensure #BusinessForAll during COVID-19. For more information about Hello Alice and to access the business resource center and apply for COVID-19 Business for All Emergency Grants, please visit www.covid19businesscenter.com/.

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of more than 100,000 companies in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. Co-headquartered in Houston and San Francisco, and founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com?, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For More Information

covid19businesscenter.com/