ITO EN Debuts Jasmine Milk Tea and New Quart Size Milk Tea Bottles

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– ITO EN North America, the global leaders of green tea and innovative beverages will be debuting Jasmine Milk Tea, the newest flavor joining the popular milk tea line of Matcha Milk Tea and Black Milk Tea. Jasmine tea has been a longtime favorite for the discerning tea drinker for its fragrant and elegant aroma. Brewed with green tea leaves scented with jasmine flowers and all-natural ingredients, the new ready to drink Jasmine Milk Tea offers a delicious on-the-go café experience.

“We are excited to expand our milk tea line with the fragrant jasmine tea leaf and offer a larger bottle size” says Rona Tison, executive vice president of corporate relations “The milk teas have been so well received since its launch that we decided to add another global dimension to the Japanese Matcha tea and Sri Lankan black tea flavors with a jasmine tea from China. We also listened to our customers and added the quart size bottles to please our milk tea fans.”

Packaged in playful cow patterned bottles and Japanese kanji characters, milk teas have traditionally been enjoyed in Japan for years. With Ito En’s tea expertise, the milk teas are perfectly balanced with the taste of the jasmine petals and sweet creamy taste of milk. Refreshing and easy, it can be enjoyed any time of the day without the fuss of being a barista or brewing your own tea leaves.

The new Jasmine Milk Tea is packaged in BPA free 11.8 fl. Oz. PETE bottle with 140 calories per bottle and a suggested retail price of $2.49 per bottle. The quart size bottle will retail at $3.99, offering 3 servings per bottle.

ITO EN is known for its tea expertise and commitment to sustainable practices to include an award-winning tea leaf recycling program creating eco-products and tea farming practices. Recognized as one of 50 Companies Changing the World in FORTUNE, the company was awarded the “Sustainability Award” at the North American Tea Conference 2016 and “Best Industry Innovation Leader” at the World Tea Expo 2017.

About ITO EN (North America) INC.

ITO EN (North America) INC., a subsidiary of ITO EN (Japan) LTD., is an innovative beverage industry leader dedicated to creating authentic products that embody the company’s five principles of Natural, Healthy, Safe, Well-designed and Delicious. ITO EN is specifically known as a global leader in green tea with award-winning brands, including TEAS’ TEA®, Oi Ocha, ITO EN Shots and matcha LOVE®. To learn more about ITO EN, visit itoen.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.