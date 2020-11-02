Japanese Brand CALPICO Launches U.S. Amazon Store

Torrance, Calif. – Asahi Soft Drink Ltd, a subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings which is a global alcoholic, beverage and food business group, is thrilled to announce the expanded U.S. availability of CALPICO, branded as CALPIS in Asia, one of the most popular non-carbonated beverages in Japan since 1919. CALPICO, the registered brand name of CALPIS in the U.S. and Canada market, is now available to ship nationwide via the brand’s new Amazon store as well as on shelves in most major grocers throughout the country including Kroger chain (Kroger, Ralph’s, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, King Soopers), Hy-Vee, Harmon’s, Safeway, Vons, Save Mart, Foodland, and all Asian Grocery Markets. A go-to beverage in Japan for over a century, the unique and delicious taste experience of CALPICO offers the real fruit taste of mango, strawberry, white peach, lychee, and original citrus.

“Since first introducing CALPICO in the U.S. nearly 30 years ago to select Asian and specialty stores, the love and demand for the surprisingly delightful and refreshing beverage has continued to grow,” said Yoshikazu Nammoto, president of Calpis Beverage USA Inc, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Asahi Soft Drink Ltd. “After understanding the enjoyment of CALPICO transcends continents, we knew it was time to launch our Amazon store and expand national retail availability to make these delicious drinks more accessible to U.S. consumers.”

Only available in North America, CALPICO is offered in five delicious flavors delivering the real fruit taste of mango, strawberry, white peach, lychee, and original citrus. Fans from all over the world love the beverage for its unusually smooth, sweet, and tangy taste. When introduced to Japan in 1919, CALPIS was the world’s first lactobacilli, non-carbonated beverage. Consumers may choose from many purchase options in CALPICO’s U.S. Amazon store including single flavors and variety packs while retail availability may vary by store.

“In Asia, CALPIS is a beloved drink and household staple enjoyed by all ages,” Nammoto said. “Surprisingly fruity and delightfully refreshing, its one-of-a-kind taste is a welcome treat for fans who like to mix things up and take a break in their normal drink routine. We are excited to expand CALPICO’s nationwide availability so that more U.S. consumers will have the chance to experience why this beverage remains a popular choice for over 100 years!”

About CALPICO

Enjoy a break from your typical beverage routine with CALPICO®, a unique taste experience that is surprisingly fruity and delightfully refreshing! Available in five delicious flavors offering the real fruit taste of mango, strawberry, white peach, lychee, and original citrus, fans from all over the world love CALPICO® for its unusually smooth, sweet, and tangy taste with a hint of citrus flavor. When introduced to Japan in 1919 as CALPIS®, it was the world’s first lactobacilli, non-carbonated beverage. For more information on CALPICO®, visit https://calpisbeverageusa.com/.

About Asahi Group Holdings

The origins of Asahi Group Holdings (“Asahi Group”) date back to 1889 and since then Asahi Group has developed itself into becoming one of the leading global alcoholic, beverage and food business groups. Asahi products range from carbonated beverage like Mitsuya, with more than 130 years of heritage, to its famous Asahi beer that has consistently been one of the best-selling beers in Japan. The Asahi Group is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide. CALPICO® is released by Calpis Beverage USA, Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of Asahi Soft Drink Ltd., group companies of Asahi Group Holdings.

For More Information:

https://calpisbeverageusa.com/