Lakewood Organic Announces New VP of Sales and Marketing

MIAMI– Lakewood Organic, the largest family owned and operated organic juice company in the US, is proud to announce Kyle Gaither as the Company’s New Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Kyle has 20 years’ experience in the CPG industry and has been at Lakewood Organic for the last 14 years in various sales roles. He will be responsible for sales & marketing team leadership, driving revenue, increasing distribution, and go-to-market strategies, along with general management responsibilities.

“With 20 years of CPG experience, and his participation in and understanding of our company’s rapid growth and emergence as a leader in the natural foods industry, our executive team felt Kyle was the ideal fit for the culture, future growth and expansion of the Lakewood brand,” said Scott Fuhrman, Chairman and CEO, Lakewood Organic. “Kyle has been an integral part of Lakewood for the last 14 years, and his dedication and passion for the brand is unmatched. His relentless focus on customer engagement, data analysis, and sales & marketing initiatives will be key components to the future of Lakewood Organic.”

Gaither will be taking over for his admitted mentor, Joseph Leitz, who over the last 20 years, has played a substantial role in the growth of the Lakewood brand from a Southeast US regional brand to Lakewood now being sold in 25,000+ retailers in 15 countries. “With Joe’s expertise, dedication and commitment to the Lakewood brand, we have experienced tremendous growth, especially in the last decade,” said Fuhrman. “On behalf of the executive team, employees, supplier community and customers, we thank Joe for his service and dedication over the years and wish him the very best.” Joe will still serve as a consultant for Lakewood and assist with special projects going forward.

About Lakewood

Since 1935, Lakewood has produced a diverse line of pure organic and premium fruit juice products using the finest ingredients. Today, our business continues to thrive as we fulfill our mission to deliver top quality fruit products that are manufactured under the guidelines of integrity and with respect to our environment, our fellow employees and our customers.

For More Information

linkedin.com/posts/lakewood-organic-juices_lakewood-organic-announces-new-vp-of-sales-activity-6618243672276299776-v_Op