Live to Give Hires Randy Wolski as VP of Sales

DALLAS – Live to Give, a bottled water brand dedicated to providing consumers with an easy way to give back to those who serve, has announced Randy Wolski as its new vice president of sales. Wolski joins the team with more than two decades of experience in consumer packaged goods sales, revenue management and analytics, particularly with a focus in retail channels such as grocery, natural, dollar, drug, and convenience stores.

Prior to joining Live to Give, Wolski executed sales efforts across multiple accounts with industry-leading brands including Coca Cola Enterprises, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Pfizer, Boxed Water, and Bai Brands. Currently residing in Dallas, Wolski attended Ferris State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing and sales. Following graduation, Wolski kickstarted his career in sales at Pfizer and Coca Cola Enterprises. Wolski returned to graduate school at the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, where he received a Certificate in Business Administration in 2012.

For the past two years, Wolski has served as the director of sales convenience at Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co. where he managed several customers including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Loves and Murphy USA. Prior to his role at Chef’s Cut, Wolski served as vice president of sales for Runa and director of sales convenience for Bai Brands.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Live to Give and support its commitment to giving back to those who serve with each bottle of water sold,” said Wolski. “Through my new role as vice president of sales, my focus will be on expanding distribution and reach of Live to Give water to ultimately further the impact of the brand’s mission.”

Co-founder of Live to Give, John Wayne Walding, added, “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to join our growing brand, and we are so excited to continue to give back to more veterans and first responders through Randy and our sales team’s efforts.”

Live to Give is the creator of pH balanced, electrolyte-enhanced bottled water that donates 50 percent of its net profits to charitable organizations that support first responders, military members and their families. The company aims to impact lives by creating quality products and giving back a portion of the profits to vetted charities, including Folds of Honor, Task Force Dagger Foundation and Chive Charities.

To learn more about Live to Give, visit livetogive.com or purchase Live to Give water on Amazon by visiting bit.ly/DrinkLivetoGive.

About Live to Give

Founded on a passion for giving back to first responders, military members and their families, Live to Give was created to give consumers a simple, easy way to give back to military, first responders and their families. Live to Give donates 50 percent of net profits from sales of its pH balanced, electrolyte-enhanced bottled water to vetted and approved charities that focus on helping and giving back to those who serve us overseas and in our backyards. To learn more about Live to Give and its mission, visit livetogive.com or follow Live to Give on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @drinklivetogive.

For More Information:

http://www.livetogive.com