Natalie’s Juice Company Expands Whole Foods Distribution

FORT PIERCE, Fla.– Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, one of America’s largest squeezed-fresh juice brands, is expanding its Whole Foods distribution to the Southeast region including Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Until now, Natalie’s southern Whole Foods retail presence has only included Florida but four new juices (Orange, Strawberry Lemonade, Grapefruit, & Natural Lemonade) will hit the shelves in four more states this week.

Natalie’s has seen on average 18% growth year over year since 2017 and the Whole Foods expansion is projected to contribute to the company’s growth goal of a further 25% increase in sales nationwide during 2020.

The brand produces high-quality, minimally-processed juices that are handcrafted every week. Natalie’s is completely transparent about the few, clean label ingredients selected to make each juice. “Consumers are seeking out and prioritizing our juices as one of their favorite brands because they trust the quality and consistency of our products,” said Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing. “Natalie’s market share is gradually increasing and our brand growth has contributed to overall category growth in the orange juice and functional juice categories in both conventional and natural channels. Already, we have a higher velocity rate than our top competitors.”

Keeping up with exploding consumer demand for fresh, functional juices, Natalie’s dramatically expanded their production and warehouse facilities in 2018. The company purchased a new 55,000 square-foot warehouse with a cold-storage facility, and will soon be adding another 40,000 square feet. Both sites are located in Fort Pierce, Florida.

“Expanding our production and warehouse facilities has made it possible to not only keep up with production demands and further our distribution, it has also allowed us to offer new products. This includes our next generation of Holistic Juices, which launched last year and features functional botanicals, adaptogens and spices,” said John Martinelli, Executive Vice President. “We’re committed to expanding our presence across the country and are excited about bringing our products to more and more people.”

Natalie’s Juices are currently available at Whole Foods retailing at $1.99-$2.99 for 16oz, $5.99-$8.49 for 64oz and $15.99 for 128oz. The brand also has a direct-to-consumer e-commerce site.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

For the last 30 years, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company has been dedicated to providing families with an authentic source of nutrition. It’s been a labor of love for our family to produce fresh, clean label juices with integrity. Today, we remain proudly women-owned & family-driven. At Natalie’s, we want the quality of our ingredients to shine. That’s why we select the finest fruits and vegetables available and handcraft our juices in small batches to ensure they keep their authentic freshness. Natalie’s juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.

