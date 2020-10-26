Numi Organic Tea Launches Drinking Chocolates Line

Oakland, California – Numi Organic Tea, an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade Certified teas, today announced the launch of its new line of Drinking Chocolates in stores nationwide.

The Drinking Chocolates, which are vegan, Non-GMO verified and gluten-free, feature organic ingredients such as Fair Trade Certified cocoa, vanilla bean, cayenne, chaga mushroom, and cinnamon for an indulgent yet functional drink. With only 5g of organic coconut sugar, they are also paleo friendly. The Drinking Chocolates contain 65% cacao dark chocolate crumbles that can be blended into milk or an alternative milk to create a decadent molten treat. The four flavors include:

Dash of Salt, featuring pink Himalayan salt

Kick of Mocha, featuring organic coffee and vanilla beans

Shroom Power, featuring organic chaga mushroom powder, cinnamon and vanilla

Touch of Chili, featuring organic cayenne, cinnamon, and orange essence

Numi Organic Tea partners with Fair Trade Certified cooperatives to promote environmentally sustainable practices. The cocoa in Numi’s Drinking Chocolates is sourced from long-time Fair Trade Certified partners in Peru that aim to foster close ties with their communities through project investment, education, and zero-interest loans for farmers.

“People are searching for comfort and familiarity in these uncertain times, but don’t want to compromise on health,” said Reem Hassani, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “These Drinking Chocolates are a European-style, decadent spin on a classic childhood beverage with little sugar and all organic ingredients. What’s more, customers can feel good knowing that their purchase gives back to those who helped to make the product.”

Numi’s Drinking Chocolates are available in more than 300 Whole Foods Markets and Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide and will be available online at Numitea.com beginning in late October.

About Numi Organic Tea

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally that create lasting positive impacts for people and the Earth. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums in its tea farming communities. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction and other improvements for living standards. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon offsets, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impact for the planet and each other.

