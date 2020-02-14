Orgain’s Grants for Greater Good Aims to Champion Health and Wellness Start-ups with $150K Grant Program

IRVINE, Calif.– Orgain, creator of the first organic ready-to-drink nutrition shake and innovator of high-quality and convenient clean nutrition products, is proud to announce the launch of Grants for Greater Good. The program aims to further Orgain’s mission of championing wellness through preventative measures like nutrition, active lifestyle, and mindfulness. Orgain’s founder Dr. Andrew Abraham is eager to share his passion and experience to help accelerate this next generation of preventative wellness start-ups.

An early battle with cancer inspired Andrew to develop the first organic ready-to-drink protein shake unlike anything on the market. This flagship product was the first of many to ignite the brand as an industry leader, fueling their belief that a food-based, clean nutrition lifestyle has the power to prevent disease. Because Orgain was born from a personal passion and intuitive entrepreneurial know-how, Orgain’s founder and CEO is the perfect person to launch a grant program supporting emerging brands in the health and wellness space. No one understands the challenges of fundraising, sourcing, and operations more personally than someone who has endured these challenges firsthand.

“Grants for Greater Good is a program designed to bring the Orgain brand, purpose, and values to life by uplifting well-intentioned companies dedicated to making true change in the world through the power of preventative health,” said Orgain founder, Dr. Andrew Abraham. “Entrepreneurship can be difficult, leaving too many inspiring, lifechanging ideas in the dark. Orgain is dedicated to linking arms with likeminded start-up brands in the active lifestyle, nutrition and mindfulness space to help super-charge them.”

Starting February 1st– March 20th, Orgain will begin accepting applications from fitting start-ups, determined to carve out a new and unique niche of ‘greater good’ in the wellness industry through smart innovation and commitment. The program will award three deserving start-ups with $50,000 each. On March 21st, semi-finalists will be announced, and public voting will take place between March 30th– April 21st, with a final grant winner announcement on April 27th.

The launch of Orgain’s Grants for Greater Good program is part of a company initiative to further Orgain’s mission to provide convenient and delicious clean nutrition solutions to preventable nutrition-related diseases. Eligible applicants must align with such sentiments within the following categories:

Nutrition: Provide a product and/or service that encourages healthy eating habits.

Active Lifestyle: Provide a product and/or service that supports healthy movement and activity.

Mindfulness: Provide a product and/or service that helps others find an inner sense of peace, balance and calm.

Interested applicants must apply online https://orgain.com/pages/grants-for-greater-good from February 1st– March 20, 2020.

For more information on Orgain please visit Orgain.com and visit our Instagram on February 4th for an interactive livestream with Orgain founder, Dr. Andrew Abraham in honor of National Cancer Survivor Day.

About Orgain

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own lifeduring his battle with cancer, and now it’s made to fuel yours. Orgain’s primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost oftaste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham’s fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit www.orgain.com.

For More Information

orgain.com/pages/grants-for-greater-good